Taylor Swift compared making Reputation (Taylor's Version) and her other re-recorded albums to gaining infinity stones.

One of the last re-recorded albums Taylor Swift has yet to release is Reputation (Taylor's Version). In TIME's Person of the Year profile, Swift teased the upcoming album.

“I'm collecting infinity stones”

Speaking to TIME, the 2023 Person of the Year reflected on Reputation. “It's a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure,” she said with a laugh. “I think a lot of people see it and they're just like, Sick snakes and strobe lights.”

She then promised that the vault tracks are “fire” and compared the experience of re-recording the album to the Lord of the Rings and the Avengers movies.

“I'm collecting horcruxes,” Swift said. “I'm collecting infinity stones. Gandalf's voice is in my head every time I put out a new one. For me, it is a movie now.”

Since 2021, Swift has released four (Taylor's Version) albums. Fearless (Taylor's Version) kicked it off, with Red (Taylor's Version), Speak Now (Taylor's Version), and 1989 (Taylor's Version) following suit. She has two left, Reputation and her self-titled debut album. From the sound of it, expect Reputation (Taylor's Version) next.

Taylor Swift is having a banner year in 2023. She is currently embarking on the “Eras” tour, a tour that celebrates (almost) all of her catalog. The tour began on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona, before making stops at every major stadium in North America. She also played select dates in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil to close out the year.

In 2024, Swift and her “Eras” tour will pick up in Japan in February. They will travel to Australia, all across Europe, and come back to North America later in the year.