Scott Swift, father to global pop sensation Taylor Swift, didn’t hold back his enthusiasm for his daughter’s current romance with NFL star Travis Kelce on a recent Southwest Airlines flight. A fellow passenger shared the interaction on TikTok, describing how Scott openly praised Kelce, highlighting him as a standout among Taylor's past relationships, PageSix reports. During the flight, Scott expressed his happiness over Taylor and Kelce’s connection, noting how much he respects Travis both as an individual and as a partner for his daughter. He even went so far as to say that Kelce has made a more significant impact on Taylor’s life than any of her previous boyfriends.

The seatmate, not a dedicated Swift fan, admitted she hadn’t pressed Scott for details on Kelce. Yet Scott happily offered his thoughts, describing his pride in his daughter’s career and excitement over her current relationship. To add a personal touch to their chat, he handed the passenger a Taylor Swift guitar pick, a small token that recognized his connection to one of music’s biggest stars.

Familiarity and Praise for Kelce’s Family

Scott went beyond discussing just Travis, revealing he already had ties to the Kelce family before his daughter’s relationship with the football player began. He mentioned knowing Ed McDevitt, the father of Kylie Kelce, Travis’s sister-in-law, which gave him confidence in the character of the Kelce family. According to Scott, this connection made him particularly thrilled about Taylor’s relationship with Travis, as he already knew the family dynamics she would be joining.

Scott also shared that his schedule has been packed, balancing time between work, Taylor’s Eras Tour, and supporting Travis at Kansas City Chiefs games. The TikTok user recounted Scott’s pride in Taylor’s remarkable achievements and how he celebrated his daughter’s successes in every area of her life. Both Scott and Kelce were even spotted cheering together at one of Taylor’s recent shows in Buenos Aires. Reflecting on their meeting, Kelce shared on his “New Heights” podcast that he’d playfully convinced Scott to consider supporting his team, hinting at the genuine camaraderie the two have formed. Through his candid praise of Taylor’s current love and subtle contrast to her past romances, Scott Swift showcased his immense pride in his daughter and genuine joy over her happiness with Kelce.