During the latest Eras Tour show in New Orleans, Louisiana, Taylor Swift paid homage to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who scored his first touchdown of the season with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier that day.

At one point in Swift's show, she did Kelce's signature first down pose as she pointed and proceeded to blow the audience a kiss. The subtle moment was a clear homage to her boyfriend, who made that pose six times in the Chiefs' latest game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs' game against the Raiders was Kelce's best of the season. He hauled in 10 catches on 12 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. All of those were season-highs seven games into the 2024 NFL season.

The Chiefs stay undefeated thus far into the season. They are 7-0 and remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. Their latest addition, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, caught two passes for 29 yards.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a bounce-back game against the Raiders. He finished the game with 262 yards and two touchdowns (with one interception).

Why Taylor Swift wasn't at Travis Kelce and the Chiefs' Raiders game

The Eras Tour was to blame for Swift missing Kelce and the Chiefs' latest game. She just resumed the tour on October 18 with a show in Miami, Florida.

She just wrapped three nights in New Orleans and will head to Indianapolis, Indiana, for three shows from November 1-3. Swift will then go to Canada for the final nine shows of the tour.

The Eras Tour will keep Swift busy until December 8, 2024. That is the same day the Chiefs will next play the Los Angeles Chargers. After that, perhaps she will be able to return to attending their games.

There will be four games left after the Eras Tour concludes. They are against the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Denver Broncos.

What is the Eras Tour?

The Eras Tour is Swift's ongoing concert tour. It is the sixth headlining tour from Swift in her career and is an all-stadium tour. The tour began on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona.

Throughout 2023, Swift took the tour across North America before visiting Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil to close out the year. In 2024, Swift started the year with shows in Japan, Australia, and Singapore.

The European leg of the tour began on May 9, 2024, in Nanterre, France. Swift country-hopped throughout the summer of 2024. The European leg of the Eras Tour concluded with five final shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England, from August 15-20.

When it is all said and done, Swift will have performed 149 shows during the tour. It is the biggest and most expansive tour of her career.

During each show, Swift performs over 40 songs in three-and-a-half hours. Songs from almost all of her albums are played each night. Additionally, Swift breaks out a couple of deep cuts for the acoustic mini-set each night.