Tom Brady’s retirement from the NFL has drawn reactions from numerous people around the league, including fellow retiree JJ Watt. Watt showed Brady major respect, before hitting him with a hilarious retirement message.

Brady announced his retirement via a video on his personal Twitter. Watt responded to him, calling Brady the Greatest of All Time, “no question, no debate.” But even if Watt thinks Brady is the GOAT, it didn’t stop him from poking some fun at the quarterback’s retirement.

“PS – the newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am,” Watt tweeted. “Drinks are on the new guy, so bring you wallet.”

JJ Watt announced his retirement at the close of the regular season. He finished his 12-year NFL career with 586 tackles, 317 quarterback hits and 114.5 sacks. The former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals’ star was a five-time Pro Bowler, a five-time All Pro receipient and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Tom Brady will now be joining Watt in retirement. Over his 23-year career, spent with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady threw for 89, 214 yards and 649 touchdowns. Both are the most in NFL history. Brady ends his career as a 15-time Pro Bowler, a three-time MVP and of course a seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time and is destined for the Hall of Fame. Watt may end up joining him. But for now, two of the best players in NFL history will say goodbye to the league.

It looks like rather than throwing passes and making sacks, Brady and Watt will be celebrating their retirement by playing golf and enjoying a few drinks.