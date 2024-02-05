Third time's the charm; fourth makes history.

Taylor Swift just made Grammys history as she picked up the Album of the Year Award at this year's 66th Grammy Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The other artists nominated with the pop superstar are Jon Batiste's World Music Radio, boygenius' the record, Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer, Lana Del Rey's Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, Janelle Monáe's The Age of Pleasure, Olivia Rodrigo's Guts and SZA's SOS.

Céline Dion made a surprise appearance to present the award. The Canadian songstress is currently battling Stiff Person Syndrome.

Swift took the stage with longtime collaborator and friend Jack Antonoff, who won Producer of the Year – Non-classical, and Lana Del Rey.

The singer acknowledged Antonoff in her speech, “I don't know, man. I get to work with one of my best friends, who is not only one of my best friends but is a once-in-a-generation producer that's Jack Antonoff. I'm so lucky.

She also thanked Del Rey, who is in the Midnights song Snow on the Beach, calling her a “legacy artist” and a “legend in her prime right now.”

“I'm so lucky to know you and to be your friend,” Swift said to her.

Despite her numerous awards, the singer stated that for her, “the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes so many people happy who voted for this award too. All I want to do is keep doing this. Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much. Mind blown, thank you so much!”

This being Swift's fourth Album of the Year award makes history as she is the first performer to win it four times. She won the award in 2010 for Fearless, surpassing Alanis Morissette as the youngest to win at 20 years old; in 2015, she won it for 1989 and again in 2021 for folklore.

Only Swift and Adele are the only women to win this award more than once. Adele won the Grammy Album of The Year for her albums 21 in 2012 and 25 in 2017. The others who won three Album of the Year Awards are Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.

Taylor Swift was nominated for six Grammys and won two, the other one for Best Pop Vocal Album. When she got up on stage to receive that award, she dropped a surprise announcement for her 11th album, The Tortured Poet's Department, available on April 19.