TCU football had perhaps one of the most surprising seasons in recent years. After starting the year unranked, the team went undefeated in the regular season, placing itself as a College Football Playoff contender. Even with a loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game, TCU made it to the CFP at No. 3.

While most eyes are on the TCU Horned Frogs’ semifinal game versus No. 2 Michigan on New Year’s eve, their preparation for the 2023 season has already started as well. On December 5th, the transfer portal opened, bringing some interesting names to the mix.

Following its impressive 2022 campaign, TCU should take a hard hit with many players declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. That makes the transfer portal even more crucial for the Horned Frogs as they need to find some replacements.

With that being said, here are three players TCU football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 season.

3. Jeremiah Byers – UTEP, OT

One of the areas that the Horned Frogs could improve next year is the offensive line. While it did have its moments in 2022, it also revealed some problems.

TCU football allowed 23 sacks, leaving the team out of the top 50 in the nation behind teams such as Vanderbilt and South Florida. With some names leaving next season, the Horned Frogs might need to scout the transfer market to find their o-line for the future.

An interesting name is UTEP’s Jeremiah Byers. The offensive tackle was a three-star recruit out of high school and started in all 12 games this season. He helped the Miners rush for 167 yards per game, the fifth-best in Conference USA. UTEP had two players with 700-plus rushing yards and scored 14 touchdowns on the ground as a team.

Adding Byers could instantly help the TCU Horned Frogs and improve its offensive line. Also, he would continue in Texas, which could help in his adaptation process.

2. Travis Hunter – Jackson State, CB/WR

Other areas that the Horned Frogs would appreciate a new addition would be the secondary and the receiving group. Luckily for them, there is one name that should be a game-changer if he commits to TCU.

Former five-star recruit Travis Hunter made a shocking decision in committing to an FCS school, even with offers from powerhouses such as Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Michigan.

As a Tiger, Hunter had two interceptions, 10 pass breakups, and a fumble recovery as a defensive back. Notably, he also played as a wide receiver at times, catching 18 passes for a total of 188 yards and four touchdowns. With head coach Deion Sanders leaving for the same position in Colorado, Hunter quickly announced his decision to enter the portal.

Should TCU add Hunter for its 2023 season, the team would address two units with just one player. That would allow the team to focus on other areas as Hunter already helps in multiple units. Most importantly, he instantly becomes a threat with his five-star potential.

He is eligible to play right away, so if TCU wants to stay competitive in 2023, Hunter is a key player to keep an eye on.

1. Hudson Card – Texas, QB

There is no secret that TCU football’s success is thanks to Max Duggan’s breakout year in 2022. The quarterback led the team to a 12-1 record and the CFP, becoming one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2022 college football season.

He completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns against just four interceptions. He also added 404 rushing yards on 112 carries and scored six times. For his outstanding season, Duggan finished second in the Heisman racing, losing to USC’s Caleb Williams.

However, his success came with a price for the Horned Frogs. Duggan recently announced that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. That means that TCU will be without its 2022 X-factor for the upcoming season. Unless head coach Sonny Dykes adds a quality quarterback from the transfer portal, TCU could significantly regress in 2023.

A potential prospect could be Texas’ Hudson Card. In 15 career games, the quarterback has completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 1,518 yards and 11 touchdowns versus two interceptions. He started a couple of games for the Longhorns but lost the job in 2021.

Card could immediately take the starting job at TCU. He still has some years of eligibility, so adding him should set up the Horned Frogs to success until they recruit a new young quarterback. Based on what TCU produced in 2022, Card could see it as a way to revive his career knowing that the team has a foundation under Dykes.

Similar to Byers’ case, Card was playing in a Texas school. That would make his move from Austin to Fort Worth less challenging than most transfers. As a Texas native, Card would stay closer to home and could be with his family often. Also, this could work as a way for him to show the Longhorns he still is a high-quality quarterback since they would be in-state rivals in the Big 12.