By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Another player is leaving Jackson State football following the departure of Deion Sanders, who is now the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. In his YouTube channel, Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter announced that he is entering the transfer portal to search for a new school to play for.

“What’s next for me is, first I want to thank Jackson Mississippi for going out and showing your boy support and always sticking to me no matter what happened and what I did, and I said everybody just respect my decision. Yes, I have entered the transfer portal, and I don’t know what to do next, but I know I’m just looking for a new home, and I want to take my time out in this decision.

Hunter was a huge recruitment win for Sanders when he was still with Jackson State football. Hunter was initially committed to playing for the Florida State Seminoles, but changed his mind and opted to go to Jackson State. It was a huge news that caused ripples across the college football world, given the fact that he was among the highest-ranked players to ever commit to an HBCU program.

Formerly a No. 1 high school prospect, Hunter impressed on both ends of the ball with Jackson State. In seven games with the Tigers, Hunter recorded two interceptions to go with 10 pass breakups. On offense, he posted 188 receiving yards and a touchdown on 18 catches.

With Hunter still undecided about which school to go to next and continue his college career, the option to come and play again with his former Jackson State football head coach remains a possibility.