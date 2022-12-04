By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

TCU football made College Football Playoff history on Saturday when they became the first school from the state of Texas to participate in the playoff since its founding in 2014, according to a Sunday tweet from CBS Sports.

The TCU Horned Frogs football program was placed at the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings during the CFP show on Saturday after almost pulling off a miracle comeback victory against the Kansas State Wildcats in the Big 12 Championship. Senior quarterback Max Duggan threw for 251 yards and one touchdown as he almost singlehandedly willed his team back into contention against the Wildcats, pushing through multiple cuts and bruises to force the championship game into overtime.

“I don’t even know right now,” Duggan said on whether he feels TCU should be in the playoff as he fought back tears in a post-game press conference. “I think, if we got in, we would give one heck of a fight. I think our competitiveness will take over, things of that sort, but I don’t know.

“I wanted that one really bad.”

Three state competitors, Texas, Texas Tech and Texas A&M, combined for 24-16 in the regular season on their way to a No. 21 ranking in the CFP standings and two unranked spots, respectively. Texas and Texas Tech became bowl eligible, while Texas A&M fell out of contention after they couldn’t recover from a six-game losing streak in October and early November in the team’s fifth year under Jimbo Fisher.

Texas last made the BCS championship in 2009, five years before the Playoff’s founding, where the Alabama Crimson Tide took a 37-21 win over the Longhorns to cap off an undefeated season in head coach Nick Saban’s third year with the program. Texas A&M has not won a national title since 1939, while the Red Raiders have never found themselves on top of the college football world.