TCU football quarterback Sam Jackson has reportedly entered the transfer portal, per The Athletic’s Max Olson. Olson adds that Jackson, a redshirt freshman, is a “talented dual-threat QB.” Max Duggan performed admirably for the Horned Frogs this past season. Nevertheless, they will miss Jackson’s presence given his exciting ceiling.

The TCU Horned Frogs were recently defeated in the National Championship by Georgia. But TCU football still enjoyed a strong season without question. Many people didn’t even expect them to finish as a ranked team, let alone as the college football champion runner-up.

Sonny Dykes shared a brutally honest take after the TCU football defeat.

“I think that’s the best thing that happens when you face adversity like this,” Dykes said. “You make mistakes and you learn from them and you get better as a program, get better as a coach, you get better as players, and the next time you handle the situation better.”

Sam Jackson could have been an important piece to the puzzle moving forward for TCU. He likely would have been apart of their plans for the future. But the QB ultimately made the decision to enter the transfer portal. Jackson could develop into a star wherever he ends up landing. Meanwhile, TCU football will need to find a replacement as a backup for Max Duggan.

The Horned Frogs still have a bright future and should feel encouraged after posting such a tremendous 2022 season. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for TCU football.