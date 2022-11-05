Quentin Johnston, TCU football dealt discouraging injury update

Unbeaten TCU football is currently in the midst of a Big 12 battle with Texas Tech and early in the contest, they were dealt a brutal blow as star wide receiver Quentin Johnson exited early with an ankle injury. He actually rolled it last week and tried to play through it here before making his way to the sidelines.

Via Bruce Feldman:

“TCU star WR Quentin Johnston rolled his ankle last week but was able to play through it, per source. He tweaked it again earlier today and has been sidelined and the Horned Frogs O has really struggled without him vs Texas Tech. Game is tied 10-10.”

The TCU football wideout has been balling out, collecting 42 catches for 650 yards and four touchdowns to lead the WR room. He failed to register a reception before departing Saturday.

By the sounds of it, Johnson should’ve potentially sat out in the first place. He is a massive part of this Horned Frogs offense and QB Max Duggan’s most reliable weapon. Without him, they’re struggling to put points up on the board.

As of writing, TCU football is down 17-13 to the Red Raiders with eight minutes remaining in the third quarter. The passing game has been pretty non-existent so far.

TCU football will need to clean up their act and turn things around pretty quickly here to avoid their first defeat of 2022. As for Quentin Johnson, he must get healthy ASAP ahead of a very important matchup with the Texas Longhorns next weekend in Arlington.