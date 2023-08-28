TCU football was on a tear last year that they even got an unexpected national championship match berth against Georgia football. The team got demolished by Jalen Carter and his squad but they were shorthanded. Chandler Morris was notably absent from Coach Sonny Dykes' bench. The Horned Frogs quarterback was not around for the season because of an MCL sprain. He would not be able to make it in time but that makes his Big 12 conference much more anticipated. Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts was one of the figures that helped him throughout his journey.

Coming back from an injury makes a quarterback blood-hungry for revenge. It makes a person more eager if his squad is only a game away from winning a national championship. Chandler Morris feels exactly the same way but he hopes to make a big comeback with TCU football. Sonny Dykes' QB1 unveiled his true feelings and pathway to injury recovery in his latest statement, via Kaiden Smith of On 3 Sports.

“Jalen Hurts, that story I mean that whole season the previous season he’s the starter, they go to the national championship game. He gets pulled in the national championship game at halftime. They go on and win the game,” he outlined. Morris also added what he felt about Maxx Duggan getting praise, “Like I said, it really gave me a lot of hope. And, kind of kept a chip on my shoulder. Because, you go out and you win the job in camp. You get hurt in the third quarter like 27 plays into the game and you’re done.”

Will get the QB1 position again just like the Eagles star?