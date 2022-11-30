Published November 30, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The TCU Horned Frogs have a reason to celebrate this week, as the College Football Playoff committee promoted them a notch higher in the latest rankings, as they go up from No. 4 to No. 3. This comes after TCU football blasted the Iowa State Cyclones at home last Saturday, 62-14, to keep the Horned Frogs’ record spotless while improving to 12-0 overall this season.

However, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network doused some cold water on TCU football fans with a bitter reminder of what happened to the Horned Frogs the last time the team ranked third overall in the CFP.

“TCU moves up to No. 3 in @CFBPlayoff rankings. Unfortunately last time Horned Frogs were ranked No. 3 in 2014, they won their next game 55-3 – and dropped to No. 6 in the final rankings (Too soon, Horned Frogs fan?)”

Back in 2014, TCU football finished the regular season with a 55-3 home win over the Cyclones to earn a share of the Big 12 title and an 11-1 overall record — the lone loss coming at the hands of the Baylor Bears. Ultimately, the CFP committee ranked the Ohio State Buckeyes and Baylor ahead of TCU football on the final list, in part because the Horned Frogs battled an unranked opponent in Iowa State, while the Buckeyes and the Bears won against their respective ranked opponents in the same weekend.

Nevertheless, TCU football is confident that it will be able to lock up a CFP spot this season. TCU is favored to beat the Kansas State Wildcats in the Big 12 championship game this coming Sunday, a game the Horned Frogs certainly can’t afford to lose.