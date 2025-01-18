ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a TCU-Baylor prediction and pick. Find out how to watch TCU-Baylor.

There are no men's college basketball games played after 5 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, due to the NFL playoffs. This game is the last one on the board. Before this season began, it figured to be a high-end Big 12 showdown. Now that we are here and the game has arrived on the slate, this game doesn't really pack that much of a punch, in all candor.

TCU is barely above .500 this season. Jamie Dixon has done a really good overall job at TCU, making the Horned Frogs a regular NCAA Tournament program, something they weren't in the past, before Dixon arrived. This season, however, seems to be slipping through the cracks for the Frogs, whose offense bogged down in a recent home-court loss to a Utah team which had been pounded in the early stages of Big 12 basketball competition and did not have a road win in the conference heading into that game. TCU can't afford to lose to lower-tier teams in the Big 12, but that's exactly what the Frogs did. They are now fighting a clear uphill battle to make a run at the NCAA Tournament. The odds are fully stacked against them. They somehow need to get hot and stay hot, but TCU doesn't have an offense which fits that kind of profile or has that kind of potential.

Baylor is by far the better team in this matchup, but that having been said, the Bears aren't having a great season. They're decent. They're solid. They're not special. They are a modest 11-5 overall. They have lost by double-digit margins to Arizona and Iowa State. They got wiped out by Gonzaga by 38 points on opening night back in early November. Their ceiling is not particularly high. Baylor should be able to get into the NCAA Tournament, but no one would identify the Bears as a candidate to go on a deep run. This is simply not one of Scott Drew's better teams in Waco. The Bears won the 2021 NCAA Tournament and were a No. 1 seed in 2022. They really had it going for awhile and could be relied on to get a top-three seed in March Madness, but this season is not going to be like those recent campaigns. TCU and Baylor are simply not hitting the marks this season, at least in comparison with what these programs have achieved in the recent past.

Here are the TCU-Baylor College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: TCU-Baylor Odds

TCU: +12.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +570

Baylor: -12.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -850

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

How to Watch TCU vs Baylor

Time: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

TCU is not good, and we have said that directly. However, should Baylor be favored by 12.5 points over anyone right now? This is just not a high-end Baylor team. The overall profile, the lack of elite defense, the vulnerabilty to an opponent's best game — this Baylor group doesn't have the same bite or danger factor of previous Scott Drew teams. This is just not an imposing squad. TCU can stay close enough to cover the spread.

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread/Win

If TCU could lose by nearly 10 points at home to Utah, it can lose by at least 13 points if not 18 or 20 on the road at Baylor. Enough said.

Final TCU-Baylor Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to TCU, but we don't trust either of these teams in a betting context. Pass.

Final TCU-Baylor Prediction & Pick: TCU +12.5