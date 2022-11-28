Published November 28, 2022

By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

Following the conclusion of the 2022 college football regular season, the conference championship games are set and the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs will face the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday for the Big 12 title in Arlington, Texas. Despite being in a good position to win the conference, the Horned Frogs want more.

TCU is perhaps the biggest surprise of the 2022 season. In a packed Big 12, the Horned Frogs have prevailed. The team was originally voted to finish seventh in the conference but is now competing for the trophy. Not only that, it has climbed the College Football Playoff rankings.

After being unranked for the first month, TCU started gaining attention with big wins. Now, the Horned Frogs are No. 4 and could continue its Cinderella story in the CFP.

With that being said, here are some reasons why TCU can win the College Football Playoff national championship.

3. TCU football had one of the toughest schedules in the nation

One of the main things that fans and the CFP committee take into consideration is strength of schedule. Luckily for the Horned Frogs, they had one of the toughest schedules in the country and didn’t lose a single game.

In addition to the perfect 12-0 record, five of those wins came against ranked teams. The first victory came in a 55–24 blowout fashion versus the then-No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners. They continued with three straight ranked wins, including a 43-40 double-overtime thriller against the then-No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Those wins do not only reflect the team’s quality but also that TCU is ready to face strong rosters. With the possibility of facing teams like the Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines, the Horned Frogs have proven they can be a match for them.

Before the CFP, TCU had enough chances to learn and develop versus strong teams. Because of that, it could play a key role in a potential selection.

2. Kendre Miller is an X-factor on the ground

A big reason why TCU is in the position it is right now is the emergence of Kendre Miller. The junior became one of the best running backs in the nation, playing a key role in the team’s offense.

In the regular season, Miller racked up 199 carries for a total of 1,260 yards and 16 touchdowns. His yardage numbers are good for No. 17 in the FBS, and his touchdown count places him in the top 10. He also added 115 yards on 14 catches.

Most notably, he notched seven 100-yard performances in the regular season, including a streak of five games reaching surpassing that mark. Additionally, he scored at least one touchdown in all games.

In the CFP, the Horned Frogs could face two of the best rushing defenses in the country. Georgia allows only 79.5 rushing yards per game, good for No. 2, and just four touchdowns allowed. Michigan has the No. 3 rushing defense with 84.8 yards and six scores allowed.

Facing two of the best defenses in the nation, Miller could be what sets TCU apart from the other teams the Bulldogs and Wolverines faced. Should the running back run for 100 or more yards in a potential game against those defenses, the Horned Frogs would be in a better position to come up with an upset.

1. TCU has a Heisman contender in Max Duggan

Even with Miller having a strong season, there is another player who is shining even more in TCU’s offense. Quarterback Max Duggan started the season as a backup, but he quickly earned the starting job. He only came off the bench in the season opener versus Colorado, then started the next week and cemented his name in the lineup for the remainder of the season.

So far, he has completed 66.6% of his pass attempts for 3,070 yards and 29 touchdowns against only three picks. He has also added 97 carries for 294 yards and five scores.

Duggan is leading TCU to one of the best offenses in the nation. The Horned Frogs produce 473.3 yards of offense per game, good for No. 16. This mark is better than other prime college offenses such as the Michigan Wolverines and LSU Tigers.

He is also showing he is not afraid of the big stage and clutch moments. Duggan led the team to wins in close games such as versus Kansas on the road and Oklahoma State in double overtime.

Because of his stellar performances, Duggan is now considered one of the main candidates for the Heisman. According to FanDuel, he has the second-highest odds of winning the trophy at +2000, just behind USC’s Caleb Williams. That means the nation is noticing how great Duggan is, especially as he entered the year as a backup.

If there is one player who can shine and bring a national title to Fort Worth, Texas, that is Max Duggan.