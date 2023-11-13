Haley Cavinder, a standout at Miami, transfers to the TCU women's basketball team, adding significant talent to their roster.

In a significant move for college women's basketball, Haley Cavinder, previously of Miami Hurricanes, has announced her transfer to Texas Christian University. This announcement comes as a surprise following her earlier declaration of retiring from basketball.

Cavinder, who alongside her twin sister Hanna, propelled Miami to the Elite Eight in last year's NCAA Tournament, has been a standout player. Her decision to enter the transfer portal, previously reported in October, marks a significant shift in her basketball journey. In her last season with Miami, Cavinder averaged an impressive 16.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, playing a crucial role in their deep tournament run.

What makes Cavinder's transfer more intriguing is her high NIL valuation, which stands at a staggering $930,000. As she continues her basketball career at TCU, this figure is only expected to increase.

However, fans will have to wait to see Cavinder in action for the Horned Frogs, as she plans to take a hiatus from basketball, aiming to return for the 2024-25 season. This breaksuggests a well-thought-out strategy for her final collegiate basketball chapter, which she refers to as “the last rodeo” in a tweet announcing her transfer decision.

The transfer is not just significant for TCU but also marks a turning point in the Cavinder twins' saga, with Hanna's future plans still unclear. Haley's move could influence Hanna's decisions, adding another layer of interest to this unfolding story.

TCU securing Cavinder's talents is a major win for their women's basketball program. Known for her scoring prowess and leadership on the court, Cavinder will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to the Horned Frogs when she returns to play. Her decision to transfer, despite previously considering retirement, underscores the dynamic and ever-changing landscape of college basketball now that the transfer portal is an option for athletes.

As the 2024-25 season approaches, all eyes will be on Haley Cavinder and how her presence reshapes TCU's team dynamics. Her journey from Miami to TCU, punctuated by a planned break, adds an intriguing chapter to her already impressive basketball career.