The second round of the FIBA World Cup saw Team USA face some stiff competition for the first time after dominating their opponents. Against a Nikola Vucevic-led Montenegro squad, the US found themselves in a brutal slugfest. Montenegro gave the team all they could handle and then some. In the end, though, it was a clutch triple from Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves that closed the game out for the US.

After the game, Austin Reaves admitted that his attempt was a rather ballsy one, per Eurobasket. The Team USA swingman admitted that it was one of those plays that could've gotten him in trouble with the bench. Thankfully, it all worked out for the US.

“It was one of those plays that if it goes I look good, if not, everyone is looking at me sideways”, admitted Reaves in the mixed zone after the end of a stressful game.

Team USA was favored heavily against Montenegro in their second-round FIBA World Cup match-up, and for good reason. On paper, the US should be more talented than their opponents. However, Montenegro succeeded in neutralizing their opponents' potent up-tempo attack. They used their size to dominate the glass and control the pace of the game. The US also struggled to shoot from the outside, making just four threes before Austin Reaves' clutch three.

It took a heroic second-half performance from superstar Anthony Edwards and some hustle plays for Team USA to come out with the victory. They are looking to secure their spot in the top eight of the tournament in a couple of days when they face Lithuania.