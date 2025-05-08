The names for the 2025 class of inductees for the Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame are in. One of them is tennis legend Serena Williams, fresh off a dazzling Met Gala appearance.

She won't be alone as she joins a litany of Olympic greats in the Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, per ESPN. The other inductees include track and field great Allyson Felix and former Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Other inductees include gymnast Gabby Douglas, skiing great Bode Miller, beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh-Jennings, volleyball player Flo Hyman, and the 2004 U.S. women's wheelchair basketball team. The induction ceremony will take place on July 12 in Colorado Springs.

“We're proud to welcome the Class of 2025 into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame and to honor the extraordinary accomplishments they've made as representatives of Team USA,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a statement. “This induction celebrates not only their remarkable performances and lasting impact but also acknowledges the essential contributions of those who supported their journeys every step of the way. Earning a place in the Hall of Fame is no small feat, especially given the incredible talent across this year's group of finalists.”

The 2026 Winter Olympics will take place in Milano Cortina. The next Summer Olympic Games will be in 2028 in Los Angeles.

For all the inductees, three of the leading nominees have left an indelible mark on the world stage.

A threesome of Olympic greatness

Williams, Felix, Krzyzweski, and Miller were Olympic staples. As usual, Williams excelled on the tennis court, winning four Olympic gold medals (2000, 2008, 2012, and 2016). Three of those gold medals came in doubles with her sister Venus.

Felix became a standard bearer for excellence in track and field. She won seven gold medals (2008-2016) and 11 Olympic medals overall during her career.

Krzyzewski coached the “Redeem Team” to Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008. The team included Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwayne Wade.

Afterwards, he repeated with a gold medal at the 2012 games and a third in 2016.