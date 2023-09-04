Well, that's kind of embarrassing. In what seems to be a recurring trend for Team USA, the team seems to now struggle against opponents they've routinely beaten before. It's gotten so bad that the US has been losing games internationally, something that was unheard of before. Team USA's surprising loss against Lithuania during the FIBA World Cup is yet another instance of this happening.

After the game, there was a lot of debate about who's to blame for the loss. For what it's worth, Team USA captain Jalen Brunson took the blame for the loss, per Yahoo! Sports.

“That’s on me,” said starting point guard Jalen Brunson, Team USA’s captain. “I gotta come ready to play, and I gotta have everybody else ready to play.”

There were two things that doomed Team USA against Lithuania. First, their awful first quarter starts finally caught up to them. The Lithuanians came out with guns blazing in the first quarter, jumping to a double-digit lead early in the game. This put the US squad on the back foot, and all their energy was spent on trying to just close the gap. In the end, the Americans couldn't keep up with Lithuania's hot shooting.

The second, and perhaps most damning reason for Team USA's loss is one that many experts saw coming even before the FIBA World Cup started. The US' lack of size, especially in the frontcourt, was heavily abused by Lithuania's talented bigs. Jaren Jackson Jr, for all of his shot blocking prowess, isn't able to lock down the burly centers in FIBA play. Their rebounding issues were prominent, as their undersized lineup struggled to close out possessions.

The good news for Brunson and Team USA is that they aren't out of the tournament after the loss. They came into the Lithuania game knowing that the game was for seeding purposes. They will play their quarterfinal game against Italy in a few days. Can they fix the glaring holes in their game?