Team USA basketball is currently gearing up for the FIBA World Cup with exhibition games most recently against Spain and matches against Greece and Germany coming up. However, Team USA fans can really get excited for the 2024 Olympics, as Paul Pierce believes LeBron James is going to suit up for his home country, reports Showtime Basketball.

“I really think LeBron [James] is going to go. I think LeBron will be there, this will be his final Olympics…I think he'll go to the Olympics.”

Although LeBron James will be 39-years-old when the 2024 Olympics come around, Paul Pierce believes it will be the last hurrah for the King. Pierce emphasizes that it will be James last opportunity and Team USA will be looking to field its true superstars in contrast to the current FIBA World Cup roster, so James will take advantage and try to get one last gold medal.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There is no doubt that the roster for the FIBA World Cup is not the best possible team that Team USA could have fielded. This is no disrespect to the current roster, but guys like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Jimmy Butler, Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry, and De'Aaron Fox join a long list of players that are definitely good enough to be on the team but chose not to.

This is most likely because players are waiting for the 2024 Olympics to represent Team USA. With that being the case, it would come as no surprise to see LeBron James suit up in the red, white and blue for the last time.