Dwight Howard had Lance Stephenson in a headlock. Stephenson responded by dragging him into the crowd near the media tables. This is how things escalated during Saturday’s BIG3 season opener between LA Riot and Miami 305. The game ended with both former NBA stars ejected before the final point was scored.

It all started late in the game. After some physical plays between the two, Stephenson raised a hand toward Howard, who immediately shoved it aside. In the next moment, they locked up and tumbled out of bounds, taking their scuffle through the sideline and into the media area behind the basket. Security stepped in quickly, but not before the broadcast captured the intensity of the moment from multiple angles.

Earlier in the game, Stephenson had already clashed with another opponent. Jordan Crawford got into his space and seemed to make contact with his face, prompting a short exchange in which Stephenson threw a punch. Neither player was ejected from that incident.

Saturday’s matchup marked the BIG3 debut for both Howard and Stephenson, two players with long NBA careers. Stephenson led his team with 16 points, while Howard recorded 10 points and 7 rebounds before the altercation cut his game short. Miami ultimately won the game 50-44, sealing the victory on a layup by Mario Chalmers.

The game was part of the 2025 BIG3 season opener, starting a 10-week campaign with eight new teams and a $1 million championship prize. Ice Cube, the league’s founder, attended the game but did not comment.

Dwight Howard is expected to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame later this year. The 39-year-old won a championship with the Lakers in 2020 and earned three Defensive Player of the Year awards during his career. Stephenson, 34, spent much of his NBA career with the Pacers and played briefly overseas and in the G League before joining the BIG3.

What was meant to be a debut night for two veterans turned into the most talked-about moment of the BIG3’s opening weekend. This was not due to highlights, but because of a fight that extended beyond the court.