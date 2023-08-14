That was a bit of a brawl, wasn't it? Going up against Spain in preparation for the FIBA World Cup, Team USA eked out a narrow 10-point win. It was closer than the final score indicated: Spain went on a spirited rally in the second half of the game to scare the home team. Thanks to Anthony Edwards' heroics, though, USA came away with the win.

The game showcased the shrinking gap between the US men's basketball team and the rest of the world. Despite the close win vs. Spain, USA head coach Steve Kerr stressed the biggest advantage the Americans have in the FIBA World Cup: their depth. (via The Athletic)

“We know we have to lean into our depth,” Steve Kerr said. “We think we have more good players than the rest of the teams, more depth.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The previous iterations of Team USA's international rosters were the stuff of legends. Even in the 2014 FIBA World Cup, they had players like Stephen Curry, James Harden, Anthony Davis, and Andre Drummond leading the way. This time around, their roster is less top-heavy, mostly being comprised of younger stars.

Still, Team USA boasts a talented crew of All-Star players and elite role players that complement their squad. Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, and Jalen Brunson are the All-Star headliners, along with Brandon Ingram and Mikal Bridges. While this squad isn't as impressive as the Olympic US teams of yesteryear, there's still plenty of talent to be one of the favorites in the FIBA World Cup.

Team USA will be playing in the Philippines for the group stages of the FIBA World Cup. They are grouped with Jordan, Greece (who will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo), and New Zealand.