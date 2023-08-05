Well, that's surprising. The USA men's basketball team got completely destroyed by the USA Select Team during one of their scrimmages for the FIBA World Cup. Granted, the Select Team is made up of quality NBA talents like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, and Jalen Duren. Still, it's surprising that the supposed best team from the US was beaten by some of their fellow players.

Team USA coach Steve Kerr isn't really feeling alarmed by this loss, though, per The Athletic. Kerr cited a couple of incidents of this exact thing happening as a reason why this isn't a bad thing. In fact, the coach calls this a “tradition” of sorts.

“It’s a time-honored tradition of USA Basketball,” coach Steve Kerr said. “Everybody knows the Grant Hill, Bobby Hurley story from ’92. In 2019, for the last World Cup, the select team came in, kicked our butts, and that’s the whole point. You want to get great talent to come in and challenge you and that’s what the Select team did today.”

Team USA has gotten a lot of criticism in recent years for failing to get some of the biggest stars in the NBA. Players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and James Harden are begging off. While the current roster is still a great lineup, it's also fair from the best that the US can field given its theoretically immense player pool.

The US will face their first non-American practice opponents soon in Puerto Rico. The team will then fly to the Philippines for the group stage of the FIBA World Cup, where they're grouped with Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand.