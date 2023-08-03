Given all the success he has had as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors through the years, as well as an assistant coach under Mike Krzyzewski with the national team, it was a no-brainer decision for USA Basketball to make Steve Kerr their head coach. While the upcoming 2023-24 season is definitely on his mind, Kerr is focused on leading Team USA as they prepare for the 2023 FIBA World Cup later this month.

A team highlighted by young, rising NBA stars such as Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Paolo Banchero and others, Kerr addressed his new squad on Thursday as USA Basketball prepares for the start of their training camp in Las Vegas.

The journey to the @FIBAWC starts now. Coach Kerr & 🇺🇸 #USABMNT tip off training camp in Las Vegas today! pic.twitter.com/Rgpf0xqjZX — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 3, 2023

“The idea is that we are here to give you the very best possible experience that we can. And with the knowledge that, yes you are going to play in the NBA for years, but it's the experiences,” Kerr stated. “Can you win, can you bond with your teammates, can you feel the moments in the locker room where it's like, ‘hell yeah, nothing else matters.' That's what this is and there is a freedom to that. We are going to give you everything we have as a staff and you guys are going to give us everything you have and it'll be an amazing experience.”

Kerr and his Team USA coaching staff, which includes the likes of Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, will be coaching a young, inexperienced team in this year's world cup. In fact, the oldest player is Bobby Portis at 28 years old!

While there are definitely All-Stars on this roster that have been in the league for a handful of years, none of these players have ever represented their country in a worldwide event like the FIBA World Cup. International basketball is different than what they are accustomed to in the NBA, which is why Kerr is taking the approach he is with these young stars.

Between winning with Team USA and winning championships with the Warriors, these players can really learn a lot from Kerr's teachings and mindset. Past NBA talents talk about their experiences playing for the national team all the time and now those representing USA Basketball this year will look to write their names alongside legends of the game by winning the world cup.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup hosted by Indonesia, the Philippines and Japan is set to begin on August 25 with Team USA playing their first game against New Zealand on Aug. 26.