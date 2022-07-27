Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.14: Attack Damage Rebalanced
Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.14 brings the Attack Damage rebalance as well as some big Augment and Dragon changes. Read the full Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.14 Notes here.
Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.14 Notes
Large Changes
Traits
- Cavalier charging Armor & Magic Resist: 40/60/80/100 >>> 35/65/95/125
- Dragonmancer base Ability Power: 15/35/60 >>> 18/40/70
Guild base Attack Damage bonus from Talon: 10 >>> 5
- Legend Ability Power consumed: 40% >>> 30%
- Mirage Executioner Critical Strike Heath percentage threshold: 25/50/75/100% >>> 50/65/80/100%
- Mirage Executioner Critical Strike Damage bonus: 35/40/45/50% >>> 20/30/40/50%
- Mirage Spellsword Ability Power per auto attack: 6/9/12/16 >>> 6/10/14/18
- Tempest percent max Health Damage: 10/20/30/45% >>> 5/20/35/50%
- Warrior empowered attack chance to Proc: 33% >>> 50%
- Warrior empowered attack bonus Attack Damage ratio: 120/220/420% >>> 80/175/325%
Units: Tier 2
- Nami Ebb and Flow Healing: 275/300/325 >>> 175/200/225
- Nami Ebb and Flow Damage: 100/150/200 >>> 150/200/250
Units: Tier 3
- Anivia Mana buff: 45/90 >>> 40/80
Units: Tier 5
- Aurelion Sol Health: 900 >>> 1000
- Aurelion Sol max Mana buff: 40/90 >>> 0/60
- Aurelion Sol Black Hole Damage: 350/475/5000 >>> 400/700/5000
- Aurelion Sol Black Hole time until increased size and damage: 20 sec >>> 15 sec
- Aurelion Sol Black Hole increased damage amplification after 15 sec: 50% >>> 33%
- Ao Shin Health: 900 >>> 1000
- Ao Shin Lightning Rain Damage: 240/400/2500 >>> 210/400/2500
- Ao Shin Mana reduction: 20 >>> 10
- Shyvana Health: 1200 >>> 1000
- Shyvana Armor & Magic Resist: 55 >>> 70
- Shyvana NEW: Flame Breathe deals flat magic damage rather than percent max Health damage
- Shyvana Flame Breathe Damage: 1200/1800/30000
- Shyvana NEW: Shyvana can no longer be affected by crowd control during her dive bomb
- Zoe starting Mana nerf: 50/100 >>> 30/100
- Zoe Final Spark Damage: 425/650/9001 >>> 375/575/9001
- Zoe Daisy Health: 1600/2600/10000 >>> 1600/2800/25000
- Zoe Daisy’s Shockwave Damage: 750/1500/10000 >>> 500/1000/10000
Items
- Deathblade Attack Damage: 40/60/80 >>> 35/50/65
- Luminous Deathblade (Radiant) Attack Damage: 60/90/120 >>> 50/75/100
- Morellonomicon Ability Power: 30 >>> 50
- More More-ellonomicon (Radiant) Ability Power: 50 >>> 80
- Thief’s Gloves odds of getting better item combinations at Level 6 and higher have been increased
Augments
- Devastating Charge base Damage: 75 >>> 85
- Gadget Expert bonus Damage: 40% >>> 33%
- Gear Upgrades base bonus Increase: 200% >>> 250%
- Heroic Presence max Health percent Damage: 6% >>> 7%
- Luden’s Echo I Damage: 60/80/100/120 >>> 40/70/100/130
- Luden’s Echo II Damage: 85/110/135/160 >>> 55/90/125/160
- Luden’s Echo III Damage: 120/160/200/240 >>> 90/140/190/240
- Ricochet bounce damage reduction: 50% >>> 33%
- Reckless Spending buffs Shimmerscale champions >>> Buffs
- Shimmerscale champions and all champions holding Shimmerscale items
- Reckless Spending Damage amplification: 50% >>> 40%
- Assassin Crown grants an Infinity Edge >>> grants a Hand of Justice
- Cavalier Crown grants a Sunfire Cape >>> grants a Redemption
- Guardian Crown grants a Gargoyle Stoneplate >>> grants a Sunfire Cape
- Revel Crown grants a Statikk Shiv >>> grants no item
- Scalescorn Crown grants a Giant Slayer >>> grants a Hand of Justice
- Shimmerscale Soul grants a Kayn >>> grants a Volibear
- Tempest Crown grants a Hand of Justice >>> grants a Statikk Shiv
Small Changes
Traits
- Astral 9 Orb Item Component drop frequency: 30% >>> 75%
- Guardian Shield Health ratio: 30/45/65 >>> 30/50/75%
- Jade Statue bonus Attack Speed: 20/40/60/100% >>> 15/40/70/200%
- Revel firecracker Magic Damage: 130/160/210/280 >>> 110/150/210/290
- Scalescorn bonus Magic Damage: 15/50/100% >>> 15/50/125%
Units: Tier 2
- Ashe Attack Speed: 0.75 >>> 0.7
- Ashe max Mana buff: 50/100 >>> 40/90
Units: Tier 3
- Illaoi Health: 800 >>> 750
- Sylas Mana nerf: 60/120 >>> 60/130
Units: Tier 4
- Idas Golden Scales damage reduction: 35/50/300 >>> 35/55/300
- Idas Golden Scales self heal: 450/550/2500 >>> 450/600/3000
- Sy’fen NEW: Sy’fen’s bite after charging can no longer be dodged. Tooltip has been updated to specify this.
- Sy’fen Tooltip Fix: Now correctly states that Sy’fen charges toward the farthest enemy within 2.5 hexes (used to incorrectly say 2 hexes)
Units: Tier 5
- Pyke Armor & Magic Resistance: 30 >>> 40
Items
- Anima Visage is no longer unique
- Infinity Force is no longer unique
- Randuin’s Sanctum is no longer unique
Augments
- Electrocharge I Damage: 60/75/90/105 >>> 50/70/90/110
- Electrocharge III Damage: 115/145/180/220 >>> 115/155/195/235
- Featherweights III Attack & Move Speed: 55% >>> 60%
- Jeweled Lotus Critical Strike Chance: 20% >>> 25%
- Recombobulator: Dragons can now only transform into other Dragons, and non-Dragons can only transform into other non-Dragons. Tooltip has been updated to reflect this
- Trade Sector+ Gold: 5 >>> 8
Attack Damage Rebalance
- Aatrox Attack Damage: 55/99/178 >>> 65/98/146
- Aatrox Deathbringer Strike Attack Damage ratio: 300/305/310% >>> 275/305/385%
- Ezreal Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 40/60/90
- Ezreal Mystic Shot Damage: 155/215/285 >>> 175/225/300
- Heimerdinger Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 40/60/90
- Heimerdinger Egg Toss Damage: 225/325/450 >>> 225/325/475
- Karma Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 40/60/90
- Karma Inner Flame Damage: 200/275/350 >>> 220/300/380
- Leona Attack Damage: 65/117/210 >>> 75/113/169
- Nidalee Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 55/83/124
- Sejuani Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 60/90/135
- Senna Attack Damage: 45/81/146 >>> 55/83/124
- Senna Last Embrace bonus Magic Damage: 300/400/500 >>> 275/425/600
- Sett Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 65/98/146
- Sett Knuckle Down Attack Damage ratio: 150% >>> 170%
- Skarner Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 55/83/124
- Tahm Kench Attack Damage: 70/126/226 >>> 80/120/180
- Taric Attack Damage: 60/108/194 >>> 70/105/158
- Vladimir Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 40/60/90
- Vladimir Transfusion Damage: 250/300/350 >>> 275/325/375
Units: Tier 2
- Ashe Attack Damage: 45/81/146 >>> 50/75/113
- Ashe Volley Damage: 90/125/175 >>> 125/175/225
- Braum Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 50/75/113
- Gnar Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 50/75/113
- Gnar Mega Gnar Attack Damage: 40/70/130 >>> 50/80/150
- Jinx Attack Damage: 55/99/178 >>> 65/98/146
- Jinx Flame Chompers Damage: 300/400/550 >>> 250/400/600
- Jinx Mana Refund: 10 >>> 25
- Kayn Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 55/83/124
- Kayn Blade’s Reach Attack Damage ratio: 250% >>> 275%
- Kayn Blade’s Reach base bonus Damage: 100/150/225 >>> 90/150/275
- Lillia Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 40/60/90
- Lillia Watch Out! Damage: 215/275/350 >>> 190/240/320
- Nami Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 40/60/90
- Qiyana Attack Damage: 45/81/146 >>> 50/75/113
- Qiyana Elemental Blade Damage: 200/250/325 >>> 200/275/375
- Shen Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 60/90/135
- Thresh Attack Damage: 60/108/194 >>> 70/105/158
- Tristana Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 60/90/135
- Tristana Explosive Charge Attack Damage ratio: 165/170/175% >>> 140/170/210%
- Twitch Attack Damage: 45/81/146 >>> 55/83/124
- Twitch Blast Potion Base Damage: 50/75/100 >>> 40/80/150
- Yone Attack Damage: 45/81/146 >>> 55/83/124
- Yone Way of the Hunter bonus Magic Damage: 100/150/200 >>> 90/150/225
Units: Tier 3
- Anivia Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 40/60/90
- Anivia Prismatic Storm Damage: 325/450/700 >>> 325/475/750
- Diana Attack Damage: 45/81/146 >>> 50/75/112
- Diana Pale Cascade Damage: 80/90/100 >>> 80/90/110
- Elise Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 50/75/112
- Elise Venemous Bite Damage: 225/275/325 >>> 210/260/310
- Illaoi Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 55/83/123
- Lee Sin Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 55/83/124
- Lulu Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 40/60/90
- Nunu Attack Damage: 60/108/194 >>> 65/98/146
- Olaf Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 55/83/124
- Olaf Recklessness Attack Speed: 40/50/60% >>> 35/50/75%
- Ryze Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 40/60/90
- Swain Attack Damage: 45/81/146 >>> 45/68/101
- Sylas Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 60/90/135
- Varus Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 55/83/124
- Volibear Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 60/90/135
- Volibear Relentless Storm 3rd attack bonus Magic Damage: 110/155/215 >>> 110/160/225
Units: Tier 4
- Corki Attack Damage: 70/126/227 >>> 75/113/169
- Corki Missile Barrage Attack Damage ratio: 60/60/150% >>> 50/70/200%
- Corki Missile Barrage, The Big One Attack Damage ratio: 175/180/250% >>> 160/200/350%
- Daeja Attack Damage: 20/36/65 >>> 20/30/45
- Daeja Windblast wave Damage: 250/375/1800 >>> 300/400/1800
- Hecarim Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 60/90/135
- Idas Attack Damage: 80/144/259 >>> 100/150/225
- Neeko Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 60/90/135
- Ornn Attack Damage: 60/108/194 >>> 60/90/135
- Shi Oh Yu Attack Damage: 75/135/243 >>> 90/135/203
- Shi Oh Yu Jade Form Attack Damage ratio: 265/275/1000% >>> 265/290/1000%
- Sona Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 40/60/90
- Sona Crescendo Damage: 200/300/1000 >>> 250/350/1000
- Sy’fen Attack Damage: 110/198/356 >>> 110/165/248
- Sy’fen Rampage, charge Attack Damage ratio: 150/150/325% >>> 150/170/450%
- Sy’fen Rampage, bite Attack Damage ratio: 500/525/2500% >>> 500/600/3000%
- Talon Attack Damage: 60/108/194 >>> 60/90/135
- Talon Shadow Assault, initial ring of blades Attack Damage ratio: 75/75/200% >>> 75/100/300%
- Talon Shadow Assault base Damage: 125/175/500 >>> 120/200/700
- Xayah Attack Damage: 70/126/227 >>> 75/113/169
- Xayah Feathers FLY! Damage Per Feather: 12/20/40 >>> 12/20/60
- Xayah Feathers FLY! Feather Pull Attack Damage ratio: 20% >>> 18%
Units: Tier 5
- Ao Shin Attack Damage: 60/108/194 >>> 60/90/135
- Aurelion Sol Attack Damage: 60/108/194 >>> 60/90/135
- Bard Attack Damage: 60/108/194 >>> 60/90/135
- Pyke Attack Damage: 70/126/227 >>> 70/105/158
- Pyke Death From Below Damage: 325/425/5000 >>> 325/450/5000
- Pyke Death From Below secondary target Damage: 150/225/5000 >>> 150/250/5000
- Shyvana Attack Damage: 120/216/388 >>> 140/210/315
- Soraka Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 40/60/90
- Yasuo Attack Damage: 85/153/275 >>> 90/135/203
- Yasuo Sweeping Blade Attack Damage ratio: 160/175/2500 >>> 160/200/3000%
- Zoe Attack Damage: 45/81/146 >>> 45/68/101
Modes
Double Up
- Players with a full bench can now open orbs containing Units sent by Rune of Allegiance if it would result in a Unit starring up.
Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.14 Bug Fixes
- Removed the Mana icon in Blue Battery
- Glamorous Gauntlet (Radiant Jeweled Gauntlet) now shows the bonus AP in yellow text
- Bless this tooltip: Blue Blessing (Radiant Blue Buff) now states that it grants 50 starting Mana
- Star Bardian: Astral shop odds are now affected by Bard and High-End Shopping
- Varus no longer stops attacking when his tendrils spread out of his primary target
- Manazane and Radiant Blue Buff now work with Ragewing units
- Umm what?: Summoned units no longer become invincible when their owner surrenders mid combat
- Cannoneer emblem no longer causes Swain to stop using his spell, and no longer sometimes replaces Elise, Sy’fen, and Shi Oh Yu spells with the cannon shot
- Dodging the VFX: Shen dodge VFX now plays at 1 star
- Yasuo’s 3rd slash will now deal damage to units that are immune to crowd control
- Fixed most (hopefully all) of Corki’s spell fizzling. Fixing fizzles is always tricky and Corki has been especially tough, but hopefully we’ve gotten rid of most of his fizzles. If you still see any fizzles, please let us know
- Fixed an issue allowing 3 Trait Augments to be offered together
- Trainers can no longer gain extra Snax under specific circumstances
- Sy’fen will now cast his Ability while under the effects of Edge of Night and Zhonya’s Paradox
- Mages will now retain the proper amount of Mana with Axiom Arc if they kill units during their first cast
- Fixed Radiant Spear of Shojin’s Mana gain VFX
- If Zoe’s target dies during her first cast and her 2nd Mage cast is Daisy, she will now spawn Daisy at her own location instead of not spawning Daisy at all
- Units should now properly try to star up after Recombobulator transforms them
- Arena lighting now properly updates when traveling between Arenas
- Too bright: Radiant Morellonomicon now burns for the intended 2 percent Health per second rather than 4 percent
For more Gaming news, click here.