Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.14: Attack Damage Rebalanced

Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.14 brings the Attack Damage rebalance as well as some big Augment and Dragon changes. Read the full Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.14 Notes here.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.14 Notes

Large Changes

Traits

Cavalier charging Armor & Magic Resist: 40/60/80/100 >>> 35/65/95/125

Dragonmancer base Ability Power: 15/35/60 >>> 18/40/70

Guild base Attack Damage bonus from Talon: 10 >>> 5

Guild base Attack Damage bonus from Talon: 10 >>> 5 Legend Ability Power consumed: 40% >>> 30%

Mirage Executioner Critical Strike Heath percentage threshold: 25/50/75/100% >>> 50/65/80/100%

Mirage Executioner Critical Strike Damage bonus: 35/40/45/50% >>> 20/30/40/50%

Mirage Spellsword Ability Power per auto attack: 6/9/12/16 >>> 6/10/14/18

Tempest percent max Health Damage: 10/20/30/45% >>> 5/20/35/50%

Warrior empowered attack chance to Proc: 33% >>> 50%

Warrior empowered attack bonus Attack Damage ratio: 120/220/420% >>> 80/175/325%

Units: Tier 2

Nami Ebb and Flow Healing: 275/300/325 >>> 175/200/225

Nami Ebb and Flow Damage: 100/150/200 >>> 150/200/250

Units: Tier 3

Anivia Mana buff: 45/90 >>> 40/80

Units: Tier 5

Aurelion Sol Health: 900 >>> 1000

Aurelion Sol max Mana buff: 40/90 >>> 0/60

Aurelion Sol Black Hole Damage: 350/475/5000 >>> 400/700/5000

Aurelion Sol Black Hole time until increased size and damage: 20 sec >>> 15 sec

Aurelion Sol Black Hole increased damage amplification after 15 sec: 50% >>> 33%

Ao Shin Health: 900 >>> 1000

Ao Shin Lightning Rain Damage: 240/400/2500 >>> 210/400/2500

Ao Shin Mana reduction: 20 >>> 10

Shyvana Health: 1200 >>> 1000

Shyvana Armor & Magic Resist: 55 >>> 70

Shyvana NEW: Flame Breathe deals flat magic damage rather than percent max Health damage

Shyvana Flame Breathe Damage: 1200/1800/30000

Shyvana NEW: Shyvana can no longer be affected by crowd control during her dive bomb

Zoe starting Mana nerf: 50/100 >>> 30/100

Zoe Final Spark Damage: 425/650/9001 >>> 375/575/9001

Zoe Daisy Health: 1600/2600/10000 >>> 1600/2800/25000

Zoe Daisy’s Shockwave Damage: 750/1500/10000 >>> 500/1000/10000

Items

Deathblade Attack Damage: 40/60/80 >>> 35/50/65

Luminous Deathblade (Radiant) Attack Damage: 60/90/120 >>> 50/75/100

Morellonomicon Ability Power: 30 >>> 50

More More-ellonomicon (Radiant) Ability Power: 50 >>> 80

Thief’s Gloves odds of getting better item combinations at Level 6 and higher have been increased

Augments

Devastating Charge base Damage: 75 >>> 85

Gadget Expert bonus Damage: 40% >>> 33%

Gear Upgrades base bonus Increase: 200% >>> 250%

Heroic Presence max Health percent Damage: 6% >>> 7%

Luden’s Echo I Damage: 60/80/100/120 >>> 40/70/100/130

Luden’s Echo II Damage: 85/110/135/160 >>> 55/90/125/160

Luden’s Echo III Damage: 120/160/200/240 >>> 90/140/190/240

Ricochet bounce damage reduction: 50% >>> 33%

Reckless Spending buffs Shimmerscale champions >>> Buffs

Shimmerscale champions and all champions holding Shimmerscale items

Reckless Spending Damage amplification: 50% >>> 40%

Assassin Crown grants an Infinity Edge >>> grants a Hand of Justice

Cavalier Crown grants a Sunfire Cape >>> grants a Redemption

Guardian Crown grants a Gargoyle Stoneplate >>> grants a Sunfire Cape

Revel Crown grants a Statikk Shiv >>> grants no item

Scalescorn Crown grants a Giant Slayer >>> grants a Hand of Justice

Shimmerscale Soul grants a Kayn >>> grants a Volibear

Tempest Crown grants a Hand of Justice >>> grants a Statikk Shiv

Small Changes

Traits

Astral 9 Orb Item Component drop frequency: 30% >>> 75%

Guardian Shield Health ratio: 30/45/65 >>> 30/50/75%

Jade Statue bonus Attack Speed: 20/40/60/100% >>> 15/40/70/200%

Revel firecracker Magic Damage: 130/160/210/280 >>> 110/150/210/290

Scalescorn bonus Magic Damage: 15/50/100% >>> 15/50/125%

Units: Tier 2

Ashe Attack Speed: 0.75 >>> 0.7

Ashe max Mana buff: 50/100 >>> 40/90

Units: Tier 3

Illaoi Health: 800 >>> 750

Sylas Mana nerf: 60/120 >>> 60/130

Units: Tier 4

Idas Golden Scales damage reduction: 35/50/300 >>> 35/55/300

Idas Golden Scales self heal: 450/550/2500 >>> 450/600/3000

Sy’fen NEW: Sy’fen’s bite after charging can no longer be dodged. Tooltip has been updated to specify this.

Sy’fen Tooltip Fix: Now correctly states that Sy’fen charges toward the farthest enemy within 2.5 hexes (used to incorrectly say 2 hexes)

Units: Tier 5

Pyke Armor & Magic Resistance: 30 >>> 40

Items

Anima Visage is no longer unique

Infinity Force is no longer unique

Randuin’s Sanctum is no longer unique

Augments

Electrocharge I Damage: 60/75/90/105 >>> 50/70/90/110

Electrocharge III Damage: 115/145/180/220 >>> 115/155/195/235

Featherweights III Attack & Move Speed: 55% >>> 60%

Jeweled Lotus Critical Strike Chance: 20% >>> 25%

Recombobulator: Dragons can now only transform into other Dragons, and non-Dragons can only transform into other non-Dragons. Tooltip has been updated to reflect this

Trade Sector+ Gold: 5 >>> 8

Attack Damage Rebalance

Aatrox Attack Damage: 55/99/178 >>> 65/98/146

Aatrox Deathbringer Strike Attack Damage ratio: 300/305/310% >>> 275/305/385%

Ezreal Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 40/60/90

Ezreal Mystic Shot Damage: 155/215/285 >>> 175/225/300

Heimerdinger Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 40/60/90

Heimerdinger Egg Toss Damage: 225/325/450 >>> 225/325/475

Karma Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 40/60/90

Karma Inner Flame Damage: 200/275/350 >>> 220/300/380

Leona Attack Damage: 65/117/210 >>> 75/113/169

Nidalee Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 55/83/124

Sejuani Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 60/90/135

Senna Attack Damage: 45/81/146 >>> 55/83/124

Senna Last Embrace bonus Magic Damage: 300/400/500 >>> 275/425/600

Sett Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 65/98/146

Sett Knuckle Down Attack Damage ratio: 150% >>> 170%

Skarner Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 55/83/124

Tahm Kench Attack Damage: 70/126/226 >>> 80/120/180

Taric Attack Damage: 60/108/194 >>> 70/105/158

Vladimir Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 40/60/90

Vladimir Transfusion Damage: 250/300/350 >>> 275/325/375

Units: Tier 2

Ashe Attack Damage: 45/81/146 >>> 50/75/113

Ashe Volley Damage: 90/125/175 >>> 125/175/225

Braum Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 50/75/113

Gnar Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 50/75/113

Gnar Mega Gnar Attack Damage: 40/70/130 >>> 50/80/150

Jinx Attack Damage: 55/99/178 >>> 65/98/146

Jinx Flame Chompers Damage: 300/400/550 >>> 250/400/600

Jinx Mana Refund: 10 >>> 25

Kayn Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 55/83/124

Kayn Blade’s Reach Attack Damage ratio: 250% >>> 275%

Kayn Blade’s Reach base bonus Damage: 100/150/225 >>> 90/150/275

Lillia Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 40/60/90

Lillia Watch Out! Damage: 215/275/350 >>> 190/240/320

Nami Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 40/60/90

Qiyana Attack Damage: 45/81/146 >>> 50/75/113

Qiyana Elemental Blade Damage: 200/250/325 >>> 200/275/375

Shen Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 60/90/135

Thresh Attack Damage: 60/108/194 >>> 70/105/158

Tristana Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 60/90/135

Tristana Explosive Charge Attack Damage ratio: 165/170/175% >>> 140/170/210%

Twitch Attack Damage: 45/81/146 >>> 55/83/124

Twitch Blast Potion Base Damage: 50/75/100 >>> 40/80/150

Yone Attack Damage: 45/81/146 >>> 55/83/124

Yone Way of the Hunter bonus Magic Damage: 100/150/200 >>> 90/150/225

Units: Tier 3

Anivia Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 40/60/90

Anivia Prismatic Storm Damage: 325/450/700 >>> 325/475/750

Diana Attack Damage: 45/81/146 >>> 50/75/112

Diana Pale Cascade Damage: 80/90/100 >>> 80/90/110

Elise Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 50/75/112

Elise Venemous Bite Damage: 225/275/325 >>> 210/260/310

Illaoi Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 55/83/123

Lee Sin Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 55/83/124

Lulu Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 40/60/90

Nunu Attack Damage: 60/108/194 >>> 65/98/146

Olaf Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 55/83/124

Olaf Recklessness Attack Speed: 40/50/60% >>> 35/50/75%

Ryze Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 40/60/90

Swain Attack Damage: 45/81/146 >>> 45/68/101

Sylas Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 60/90/135

Varus Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 55/83/124

Volibear Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 60/90/135

Volibear Relentless Storm 3rd attack bonus Magic Damage: 110/155/215 >>> 110/160/225

Units: Tier 4

Corki Attack Damage: 70/126/227 >>> 75/113/169

Corki Missile Barrage Attack Damage ratio: 60/60/150% >>> 50/70/200%

Corki Missile Barrage, The Big One Attack Damage ratio: 175/180/250% >>> 160/200/350%

Daeja Attack Damage: 20/36/65 >>> 20/30/45

Daeja Windblast wave Damage: 250/375/1800 >>> 300/400/1800

Hecarim Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 60/90/135

Idas Attack Damage: 80/144/259 >>> 100/150/225

Neeko Attack Damage: 50/90/162 >>> 60/90/135

Ornn Attack Damage: 60/108/194 >>> 60/90/135

Shi Oh Yu Attack Damage: 75/135/243 >>> 90/135/203

Shi Oh Yu Jade Form Attack Damage ratio: 265/275/1000% >>> 265/290/1000%

Sona Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 40/60/90

Sona Crescendo Damage: 200/300/1000 >>> 250/350/1000

Sy’fen Attack Damage: 110/198/356 >>> 110/165/248

Sy’fen Rampage, charge Attack Damage ratio: 150/150/325% >>> 150/170/450%

Sy’fen Rampage, bite Attack Damage ratio: 500/525/2500% >>> 500/600/3000%

Talon Attack Damage: 60/108/194 >>> 60/90/135

Talon Shadow Assault, initial ring of blades Attack Damage ratio: 75/75/200% >>> 75/100/300%

Talon Shadow Assault base Damage: 125/175/500 >>> 120/200/700

Xayah Attack Damage: 70/126/227 >>> 75/113/169

Xayah Feathers FLY! Damage Per Feather: 12/20/40 >>> 12/20/60

Xayah Feathers FLY! Feather Pull Attack Damage ratio: 20% >>> 18%

Units: Tier 5

Ao Shin Attack Damage: 60/108/194 >>> 60/90/135

Aurelion Sol Attack Damage: 60/108/194 >>> 60/90/135

Bard Attack Damage: 60/108/194 >>> 60/90/135

Pyke Attack Damage: 70/126/227 >>> 70/105/158

Pyke Death From Below Damage: 325/425/5000 >>> 325/450/5000

Pyke Death From Below secondary target Damage: 150/225/5000 >>> 150/250/5000

Shyvana Attack Damage: 120/216/388 >>> 140/210/315

Soraka Attack Damage: 40/72/130 >>> 40/60/90

Yasuo Attack Damage: 85/153/275 >>> 90/135/203

Yasuo Sweeping Blade Attack Damage ratio: 160/175/2500 >>> 160/200/3000%

Zoe Attack Damage: 45/81/146 >>> 45/68/101

Modes

Double Up

Players with a full bench can now open orbs containing Units sent by Rune of Allegiance if it would result in a Unit starring up.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.14 Bug Fixes

Removed the Mana icon in Blue Battery

Glamorous Gauntlet (Radiant Jeweled Gauntlet) now shows the bonus AP in yellow text

Bless this tooltip: Blue Blessing (Radiant Blue Buff) now states that it grants 50 starting Mana

Star Bardian: Astral shop odds are now affected by Bard and High-End Shopping

Varus no longer stops attacking when his tendrils spread out of his primary target

Manazane and Radiant Blue Buff now work with Ragewing units

Umm what?: Summoned units no longer become invincible when their owner surrenders mid combat

Cannoneer emblem no longer causes Swain to stop using his spell, and no longer sometimes replaces Elise, Sy’fen, and Shi Oh Yu spells with the cannon shot

Dodging the VFX: Shen dodge VFX now plays at 1 star

Yasuo’s 3rd slash will now deal damage to units that are immune to crowd control

Fixed most (hopefully all) of Corki’s spell fizzling. Fixing fizzles is always tricky and Corki has been especially tough, but hopefully we’ve gotten rid of most of his fizzles. If you still see any fizzles, please let us know

Fixed an issue allowing 3 Trait Augments to be offered together

Trainers can no longer gain extra Snax under specific circumstances

Sy’fen will now cast his Ability while under the effects of Edge of Night and Zhonya’s Paradox

Mages will now retain the proper amount of Mana with Axiom Arc if they kill units during their first cast

Fixed Radiant Spear of Shojin’s Mana gain VFX

If Zoe’s target dies during her first cast and her 2nd Mage cast is Daisy, she will now spawn Daisy at her own location instead of not spawning Daisy at all

Units should now properly try to star up after Recombobulator transforms them

Arena lighting now properly updates when traveling between Arenas

Too bright: Radiant Morellonomicon now burns for the intended 2 percent Health per second rather than 4 percent

