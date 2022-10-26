‘Teams will try to come at you’: Stephen Curry drops blunt take on Warriors playing as defending champs after Suns loss

Stephen Curry is no stranger to playing as a defending champion. He is well aware of the target on the Warriors’ back. Steph discussed the mindset of opponents when facing Golden State following the recent Dubs’ loss to the Phoenix Suns, per NBA Interviews on YouTube.

“Teams will try to come at you,” Curry said. “Especially on the road. Get the crowd into it, emotions running high…we gotta have that competitive nature, but stay composed as much as possible.”

Klay Thompson and Devin Booker got chippy with one another during the game. However, it was Booker who kept his composure and Thompson was ultimately ejected. Stephen Curry understands that opposing teams, especially good ones like the Suns, are going to give the Warriors all that they can handle. As a result, Golden State needs to maintain their composure like Curry stated.

Booker has enjoyed a superb start to the 2022-2023 campaign. Phoenix moved to 3-1 with the win while the Warriors fell to 2-2. The Warriors have struggled on the defensive end, surrendering far too many points. Stephen Curry and the Golden State offense are obviously capable of getting the job done, but they need better defensive effort moving forward.

Teams tend to play with higher energy on offense when playing Golden State due to their defending champion status. Its something that has been occurring over the past 8 years as the Dubs have built their dynasty.

In the end, Stephen Curry and the team are more than prepared to play with a target on their backs. They should be able to bounce back quickly.