Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns

The Golden State Warriors are facing off with the Phoenix Suns in a battle of NBA super powers Tuesday night. In what has been a physical game, things got a little chippy midway through the third quarter. With just over six minutes remaining and the Warriors trailing 83-77, Draymond Green was called for a foul on Cameron Johnson. Things got testy and Warriors guard Klay Thompson then got into it with the Suns star Devin Booker. Both players would receive double technicals.

However, Thompson didn’t back off. That prompted a second technical being assessed, sending the Warriors star to the showers early. According to ESPN NBA reporter Kendra Andrews, Thompson was still barking at the Suns bench as he strolled toward the locker room.

Both Thompson and Booker had been talking to one another seemingly all game. That all boiled over in this exchange and the frustrations appeared to have got the better of Klay Thompson. Well, probably that and the fact that Klay was having a terrible night. He finished the game with two points on 1-for-8 shooting.

The altercation got the Phoenix crowd fired up. Following the ejection, the Suns would go on a 22-9 run to close out the quarter. Golden State trails 105-86 as the game heads to the 4th quarter.

It is no secret that these teams do not like each other. They battled it out for the top spot in the Western Conference last year. Both teams are loaded with talent and entered Tuesday’s contest 2-1. But, unless the Warriors pull off a huge comeback, Golden State will be .500.