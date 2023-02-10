The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s $70 price tag will not be the standard, according to Nintendo’s statement.

The recently concluded Nintendo Direct saw the opening of the game’s preorders. This was the first time we found out about Tears of the Kingdom’s price, which was a staggering $69.99. This is the first Nintendo-exclusive game to have that price. As such, players were left wondering if this will be the company’s practice moving forward. It wouldn’t be a surprise if it were, as other companies like Xbox plan on increasing game prices this year. Thankfully, this doesn’t seem to be the case for Nintendo.

Game Informer reached out to Nintendo to ask whether or not all Nintendo titles will have the $69.99 price tag attached to them. In their statement, Nintendo clarified that they “determine the suggested retail price for any Nintendo product on a case-by-case basis.” This was the same answer they gave when asked for the reasoning behind the $69.99 price tag for Tears of the Kingdom.

Nintendo did not explain further (to our knowledge) what factors they base the suggested retail price on for their games. It could be that the more famous game titles, as well as those that have a long development time, have a higher price. It could be that they base the price on their projected sales. Maybe it’s a combination of those factors and more. Whatever the case may be, we can at least release a sigh of relief, as our wallets won’t be crying moving forwards.

Players who want to preorder Tears of the Kingdom can get a digital copy from the Nintendo Store. They can also get a physical copy of the game from various online stores for $69.99. Players can also get the Collector’s Edition for $129.99. The Collector’s Edition of the game includes a physical copy of the game, a SteelBook case, a pin set, an art book, and an ICONART poster.

That’s all the information we have surrounding Nintendo’s pricing of Tears of the Kingdom, as well as their future games. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.