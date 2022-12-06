By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Starting next year, 2023, Xbox games will be seeing a price increase, according to Microsoft.

This is hardly surprising news, as Phil Spencer already hinted at a price increase before. He also said that the price increase would not come during the holidays, as they “thought it was important to maintain the prices.” True enough, the price increase is not coming this holiday season. It would, instead, arrive next year, 2023. To be specific, Microsoft will be increasing the price of its “new, built for next-gen, full-priced games” from $60 to $70 on all platforms. Regional pricing may differ, but there are no specifics as of now.

In a statement to IGN, a Microsoft spokesperson said that the increase in price is a reflection of the games’ “content, scale, and technical complexity.” This is understandable, as the games coming out next year for Xbox are big ones. They mentioned Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield as some of the games affected by the price increase. They did mention, however, that “as with all games developed by our teams at Xbox”, these games are available on the Game Pass on release day.

Other than an increase in the price of games, we might be seeing price increases in other services. Although Spencer hinted at price increases before, he didn’t really give many details as to which prices will go up. He mentioned that they’ve “held price on our console, we’ve held price on games… and our subscription.” He followed this up by saying that they will not be able to keep doing this forever.

Xbox is the latest company to increase the price of its games. Sony, Ubisoft, and Take-Two Interactive have all already announced game price increases. Playstation itself has already increased its console prices as well. We don’t know if Xbox will increase its console prices as well, but we can expect it to arrive as well. We just don’t know when exactly it will be.

That’s all the information we have so far about the increase in Xbox games this coming 2023. If you want to stay updated on gaming news, you can check out our gaming news articles.