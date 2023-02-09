After today’s Nintendo Direct, players can now finally pre-order the upcoming Legend of Zelda game. However, as it turns out, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be the first Nintendo game that will have a $70 price tag.

When it was announced last year, we had no idea exactly how much the game would be. However, after the recently concluded Nintendo Direct, we finally have an answer to the question. The Nintendo Store page for Tears of The Kingdom got an update today, showing how much players had to pay to pre-order the game. To everyone’s surprise, Tears of the Kingdom had a $70 price tag ($69.99 to be exact). This makes it the first Nintendo-exclusive game to have an increased price tag. In the UK, the game costs £59.99.

While it came as a surprise, it’s not wrong to say that it was an expected development. Just last year, Xbox announced that they would be increasing the price of games coming out this year. That means games like Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield will be sold at $70. Xbox isn’t the only one with an increased price. Sony, Ubisoft, and Take-Two Interactive also announced an increase in price for their games. It’s not just games that are seeing a price increase. Consoles are also going to be seeing a price increase soon. Players can attribute this price increase to inflation. Whatever the reason is for the increase, it’s still sad to see games become more and more. expensive.

If you’re looking to purchase a copy of Tears of the Kingdom, you can get either a digital copy from the Nintendo Store or a physical copy from stores such as Amazon (currently out of stock), Gamestop,Best Buy, and Walmart. Other than that, players can also get the Collector’s Edition for $129.99. The Collector’s Edition of the game includes a physical copy of the game, a SteelBook case, a pin set, an art book, and an ICONART poster.

That’s all the information we have about the price increase to $70 that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our latest gaming news articles.