Ted is now streaming on Peacock — what happens in the finale?

The first season of Peacock's Ted prequel series has dropped. What happens to the titular bear (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and John Bennett (Max Burkholder)?

What's it about?

Ted is a prequel series to MacFarlane's 2012 movie of the same name. The film follows a man, John (played by Mark Wahlberg in the films), who wished his teddy bear would come to life as a kid. Years later, they are still best friends.

The likes of Mila Kunis, Joel McHale, Morgan Freeman, and Amanda Seyfried have starred in the two films.

Since the two films came out, the iconic teddy bear hasn't been seen.

Now, Peacock will release a prequel series chronicling Ted and John's early adventures. Max Burkholder takes over the role of John, with MacFarlane returning to create the series and also voice the titular character. Throughout the series, John is seen going through the typical high school struggles: Social status, bullies, and teenage love.

Also starring in the series are Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach. They play Matty and Susan Bennett, respectively — John's parents. They take in their niece, Blaire (Giorgia Whigham), who goes to college nearby.

Ted ending explained

In the season finale, John finally hits it off with a girl, Bethany. To overcompensate for his lack of experience, Ted and John build him up as someone who has been laid several times. This drives Bethany away, resulting in her canceling their plans to go to prom together.

At the prom, John takes the stage to reveal that he's a virgin after all. He embarrasses himself, and Bethany chases him down as he leaves. While it was “stupid,” she reveals that she's also a virgin. She then invites John hang out at her place while her parents are out.

And while it seems to be going well, just as it gets steamy, the infamous O.J. Simpson car chase takes the news by storm. Bethany is so glued to the TV that John sees the writing on the wall.

“I don't think this is going to have a happy ending,” Bethany says in response to the TV.

“No f**king s**t,” John mutters to himself.

John leaves and heads home.

One final callback

Back at home, Ted reveals that the two are now dating. John reveals she will be in Italy for the summer, with Ted joking that she will still be there when she returns. They ponder their forthcoming senior year of high school and promise to make the most of it.

That's when thunder strikes, upsetting the two who are scared of the sound.

“F**k you, thunder,” John replies, with Ted adding, “yeah, you can suck my d**k!”

For fans of the movies, they'll remember these as some of the words from the “Thunder Buddies” song.

As the two head into the house to compose their song, a final text sprawls across the screen. “O.J. Simpson was acquitted on all charges brought against him in criminal court,” it reads. “The real killer is still at large.”

This was one final callback to the original Ted movies to cap off a season full of references.

A second season hasn't been green-lit at the time of this writing. However, should it happen, star Max Burkholder told ClutchPoints about his one wish for a potential Ted Season 2.

Ted is streaming on Peacock now.