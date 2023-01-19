Ted Lasso is returning for a third season on Apple TV+ Here are all the details we know so far about Ted Lasso season 3, including its release date, plot, and cast.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Release Date: TBD

Apple TV+ just put out the confirmation recently that Ted Lasso season 3 is going to come out Spring of this year. Along with the announcement, the first image of the Emmy-award winning series’ upcoming season was also released. In it, we can see Jason Sudeikis’ titular character facing off against Nick Mohammed’s Nathan Shelley inside an elevator while Anthony Head’s Rupert Mannion is looking at them.

Time to win the whole f***ing thing. Here’s your first look at #TedLasso Season 3, coming to Apple TV+ this Spring. pic.twitter.com/a7MvOk00HM — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) January 18, 2023

But while the streamer did confirm that the fan-favorite series will be returning this year, Apple TV did not say if it’s the final season for Ted Lasso or not. Jason Sudeikis, along with this co-creators Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt, pitched Ted Lasso with an arc of three seasons. Adding fuel to that fire is Lawrence’s remark way back in 2021 that the story will be done even if the show finds another story to tell.

Hunt also made a remark that played along those lines in a THR interview. In it, the actor who plays Coach Bard said that an ending is being written. He adds that most of them will probably still be alive so leaving an out is nothing to worry about. Hunt also said that it’s a matter of whether they pick the story up in some other way or not, and when. With that being said, the cast inked new contracts ahead of Ted Lasso season 3, which included options to greenlight possible future seasons.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Plot, Details, and Cast

In the previous season of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+, much of the focus was placed on Sudeikis’ character as he delved deeper into his past traumas with the aid of Sarah Niles’ Dr. Sharon. Fans of the show also spent more time with Brett Goldstein’s Roy Kent and Juno Temple’s Keeley Jones as the two started a relationship. Also, Coach Beard, as played by Brendan Hunt, became something more than just a supporting character for the coach in season 2.

Perhaps the most shocking detail from last season that will be carried over to the new one the most is Nathan Shelley’s turn from a lovable assistant to an antagonist for Lasso to face. By accepting the head coach job with West Ham, the organization managed Rupert, Richmond F.C. owner Rebecca Welton’s ex-husband, the stage is set for a new kind of conflict that will make Ted Lasson’s potential last season more captivating for viewers.

As of the moment, we can’t share any more details about Ted Lasso season 3’s plot, details, and cast members, but we’ll surely update this article once information like this comes out. For everything else about entertainment shows and the latest news, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.