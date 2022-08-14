Tempest Rising is what every C&C and Red Alert fan should see

THQ Nordic has just revealed Tempest Rising, an old-school RTS that every Command & Conquer and Red Alert fan should keep tabs on.

If you’ve been itching to play old-school RTS games just like us, then you’d be happy to know that there are still cool RTS games in the works, and none of those medieval, sci-fi, or fantasy games that we already have loads of. No, we’re getting one from Slipgate Ironworks through 3D Realms and THQ Nordic a game that is reminiscent to old-school RTS classics Red Alert and Command & Conquer. Check out the announcement trailer below:

Just like its inspirations, Tempest Rising is set in an alternate history timeline. In this game, the world just survived a nuclear apocalypse, but war never stopped just because the world has been ravaged. There are three distinct and asymmetrical factions players can take control of in the game – each with its own economic and combat and builds, giving enough variety for players of all playstyles. Tempest Rising will have both single-player and multiplayer game modes, played across a plethora of maps to contend on.

The game’s single-player campaign focuses on the contention of two of the game’s factions: the highly mobile and advanced peacekeeping corps of the Global Defense Forces, and the hard-hitting and desperate Tempest Dynasty. Each campaign will have fifteen scenarios, giving single-player games a run for their money even before they go online to play against other players.

Tempest Rising is getting comparisons to Command & Conquer and Red Alert not only because of the look and feel but just how the game appears to play similarly to those two classics. Building your base is always your first step, but managing your resources, manpower, and the map as well is what wins you the game. However, I would liken the game more closely to Starcraft in terms of gameplay, given how the three different factions are balanced, making me feel like the game’s esports scene – if ever it does come to that, would look like how the Starcraft scene is like today.