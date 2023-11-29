Temple football quarterback EJ Warner, son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, announced he is entering the transfer portal

Could EJ Warner be embarking on an epic underdog story similar to his father, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner? Well, he certainly hopes so after announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal, via a social media post. The young signal-caller just completed his second season with the Temple football Owls.

“Today is both a tough day and an exciting one as I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal and explore the possibilities for my football future,” he announced on Tuesday. “I am forever grateful to Temple University, {head coach Stan Drayton} and {offensive coordinator, QB coach Danny Langsdorf} for the opportunity they gave me to pursue my dream of playing college football.”

Warner's arrival to Philadelphia injected some desperately-needed enthusiasm into the program. He completed just 57.5 percent of his passes this season but threw for 3,076 yards and 23 touchdowns in 10 games this year. Despite the 2022 American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year exhibiting flashes of promise, the team continued to lose. The Owls (3-9) end the season near the bottom of the league standings.

This disappointing news will leave them searching for plenty of answers in the offseason. As he prepares for this period of uncertainty in his life, EJ Warner would be wise to draw inspiration and wisdom from his father. Kurt Warner was at a career crossroads following college. He stocked shelves at a grocery store and played in the Arena Football League before unfathomably breaking through with the then-St. Louis Rams in the NFL.

His underdog tale culminated with the Lombardi Trophy and Super Bowl MVP honors in 2000. Such bold prognostications cannot be made about the now-former Temple football QB, but there is still a long way to go before the path of his football journey is forged. EJ Warner is embracing the next step.

“What makes the sport of football great is that every day is an opportunity to prove yourself and leave your mark on the field, on your team and on your teammates, while constantly presenting new challenges and pushing you towards new possibilities. I've valued my two seasons as a Temple Owl, but now I feel it is my time to pursue a new challenge and explore those new possibilities.”