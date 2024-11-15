ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Temple-Boston College prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Temple-Boston College.

There are some elite nonconference games being played on Friday, with Alabama-Purdue and Arizona-Wisconsin topping the list on the college basketball slate. This game won't generate nearly as many headlines, but in terms of a betting challenge, it is as good as you will find this weekend. Boston College is favored by half a point over Temple, essentially making this a true pick 'em game.

Temple is 3-0, moving smoothly through its first few games. The Owls, however, have had a light schedule to this point and have not tested themselves. Boston College should be a much more difficult challenge, even though the Eagles have not been very sharp to start their season.

Boston College got routed by Virginia Commonwealth by 25 points a week ago. That decisive loss to VCU might have taught the Eagles a number of lessons they can apply in this game against Temple, but a 25-point loss also indicates that Boston College just isn't all that talented. Some might wonder why Boston College would be favored, if only by half a point, but anyone who follows college basketball knows that Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill has been a tough place to win for visiting teams. Boston College usually gets up for the higher-profile home games on its schedule, as opposed to cupcake games against smaller teams out to validate themselves. There will be a definite discussion about whether we are going to see the good or bad iteration of Boston College. That will certainly have a lot to do with the outcome of this game. How Temple responds to the Eagles will even more fully shape the contours of this contest, a battle between Philadelphia and New England in a sport other than football.

Why Temple Will Cover The Spread/Win

If you nail the moneyline pick, you will correctly pick the spread winner, given that the spread is just half a point. Why will Temple win? Simple: Boston College just doesn't have an impressive roster or a team with a high ceiling. Any team which gets whacked by 25 points in a game versus a non-heavyweight (read: non-blueblood or non-top-15) opponent is hard to trust from a betting standpoint. Temple, on the other hand, has looked consistently good so far this season. Temple has done more to earn the benefit of the doubt than BC has.

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Eagles are going to be angry and inspired after losing by 25 to VCU. That was a horrible performance for BC, but early in the season, teams are going to have clunkers as they try to figure out their rotations and get a sense of which lineup combinations do and don't work. VCU is a good team, and BC will not fight the same uphill battle against Temple, a team which is not as good as Virginia Commonwealth. Temple hasn't tested itself so far this season. Boston College might benefit a lot from that reality on its home floor. If Boston College can throw the first punch of the game and get an eight-point lead, Temple might not be in the best position to fight back.

Final Temple-Boston College Prediction & Pick

We have absolutely no idea who will win this game. You should pass on this one.

