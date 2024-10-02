After a bye week, the Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) are back in action in Week 6. This week, they'll be on the road to face the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2) in SEC action.

The Vols picked up a big win in their previous game over a then-top-15 Oklahoma Sooners team, officially welcoming them into the SEC. That victory, along with some other movement in the Top 25 since then, helped propel the Vols into the top four.

Arkansas, meanwhile, is coming off a close loss to Texas A&M at home last weekend. In the Razorbacks' two losses, they've lost by a combined 11 points, with the other coming in a road game against Oklahoma State back in Week 2.

Having been road-tested in their previous game, Tennessee looks to take its high-powered offense and stingy defense into Fayetteville and handle business as usual, remaining among the best in college football. With that in mind, let's dive into some bold predictions for Tennessee versus Arkansas in Week 6.

Tennessee's defensive line feasts on Arkansas' offensive line

When the Vols and Razorbacks meet in Week 6, one of the key battles to watch will be Tennessee's defensive front against Arkansas' offensive line. The Razorbacks rank 94th in the country in sacks allowed, giving up 12, an average of 2.4 per game. As you can imagine, this has caused quarterback Taylen Green to be inconsistent this season. Things might not get much better for him on Saturday.

Though the Vols rank tied for 89th in the country in sacks this season with seven, they have still been effective at getting into the backfield. Tennessee is tied for 12th in team tackles for loss with 24, averaging 7.8 per game. Look for Tennessee to severely stifle the Arkansas offense.

Dylan Sampson has at least 20 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown

Through the first part of the season, Dylan Sampson has become statistically one of the best running backs in the country. Sampson is currently second in rushing touchdowns (10), 24th in rushing yards (449), and 11th in rushing yards per game (112.2). It was only in the Vols' win over the Sooners where he failed to reach the 100-yard mark, falling just shy with 92.

Running the ball is a crucial part of coach Josh Heupel's offense, more than some might believe. Sampson should once again be used effectively and often, where he'll rack up at least 140 yards and a touchdown.

Tennessee picks off Taylen Green twice

While Tennessee's defense has been stellar this season, interceptions have been relatively scarce. The Vols have only managed two picks so far—one against NC State and another in their win over Oklahoma. However, given the pressure Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green faces due to his shaky offensive line, expect him to force some throws this week. That could lead to at least two interceptions for the Vols, especially considering Green has already thrown five this season.

Tennessee beats Arkansas by at least three touchdowns

Before Tennessee entered SEC play against Oklahoma in their last game, they had been blowing out opponents. Even against the Sooners, they managed a 10-point win, reinforcing their position as the No. 1 scoring offense in the country. Combine that with the nation's No. 2 scoring defense, and this matchup presents a significant challenge for the Razorbacks. Unless the bye week caused some rust, there’s little reason to believe the Vols won't handle Arkansas this week, a team that, on paper, appears less talented than Tennessee.