Tennessee loses a huge weapon on offense next season as star running back Jaylen Wright sets his sights on the NFL.

Tennessee football running back Jaylen Wright has likely played his final game for the Volunteers. The junior announced Friday that he is declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, forgoing his senior season for the chance to turn pro.

Wright took the time to thank coaches, teammates and family in a statement he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Under the leadership of Coach Heupel and the Tennessee coaching staff, I have experienced exponential growth both on and off the field. I am appreciative of the trust placed in me to carry forward the vision and for the invaluable knowledge imparted, applicable not only in the game but also in life.

Carrying the VOLS spirit with me, I am pleased to inform you that my family and I have decided that the next phase of my football career will be to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.”

Wright became the first Tennessee running back to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season since Jalen Hurd in 2015. Wright notched 1,013 rushing yards to be exact, averaging 7.4 yards per carry with four touchdowns. He ranks fifth in the SEC in rushing yards before bowl season.

Wright's rushing numbers improved each year with the Volunteers as he was Tennessee's feature back in both his sophomore and junior seasons. He posted a career-high 10 touchdowns in 2022 as he helped the Volunteers win 11 games for the first time since 2001.

Wright's NFL Draft prospects

Despite his stellar junior season, Wright is not a highly-touted prospect in next year's NFL Draft. There are plenty of reasons why NFL teams should be interested in him though and he could shoot up some draft boards with his workouts before the event in late April.

Wright did not have the same sort of workload as some starting running backs in college football as he carried the ball 137 times in 2023 and 368 times during his Tennessee career. His numbers reflect a beyond-efficient ball carrier as well as he ranked second in college football in rushing yards per attempt this season.

Wright is also a violent runner and isn’t afraid to get low to gain those few extra yards. He garners solid breakaway speed and is hard to take down in the open field, as evidenced by his 22+ MPH touchdown run against Georgia this season (per Patrick Brown of 247 Sports).

Jaylen Wright's measurables should help his draft stock and he could be a late-round flier for a team looking to bring a fresh body into its running back room.

Wright will skip Tennessee football's bowl game against Iowa as he prepares for the start of his NFL career.