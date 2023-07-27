Former Tennessee Volunteers head coach Jeremy Pruitt has certainly made plenty of headlines in the past couple of months. Tennessee was hit with some fines and punishment for recruiting violations that occurred during Pruitt's time in Rocky Top. New Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel made sure not to speak on those matters too much, which isn't surprising.

Now, Pruitt has a new job, although it isn't in college football. He has been hired as a PE teacher at a high school in Alabama, per Paige Dauer of WVLT.

‘BREAKING: Former #vols HC Jeremy Pruitt has been hired as a PE teacher at Plainview HS in Alabama.'

After Pruitt's time at Tennessee ended with a firing amid the investigation, he spent one season as an assistant with the New York Giants. Since then, he didn't have a job, and after the punishments came down, he won't be able to return to the NCAA for a while. On top of that, Tennessee has received a hefty amount of fines, although the good news is that they avoided postseason bans.

Pruitt spent time coaching high school football prior to moving to the college ranks, so maybe he ends up as a high school coach one day, although the recruiting violations might be tough for a team to justify.

Pruitt's hometown is in Rainsville, Alabama, which isn't too far from his new job. However, it's a major fall from grace from the college ranks, where he spent time with all of Alabama, Florida State, and Georgia before going to Tennessee.