Big changes are coming to college football in the near future. From College Football Playoff expansion to scheduling partnerships, things could look very different in a few years. One change that has been discussed is an alliance between the Big Ten and SEC. The two teams are discussing a model that would give each team a non-conference game against an opponent from the other conference every season. It would be interesting to see, and it has people wondering if other conferences like the Big 12 and ACC will do something similar.

The Big 12 has been busy with spring meetings this weeks, and commissioner Brett Yormark was asked about the scheduling partnership between the Big Ten and SEC. Right now, it doesn't sound like the conference is working on anything similar.

“No. We’re fine. We love our out-of-conference schedule,” Brett Yormark said, according to an article from Front Office Sports. “We don’t necessarily have an alliance with any particular conference. We play them all.”

There is nothing offical between the Big Ten and SEC, but things seem to be trending in that direction. One thing that the Big Ten wants to see before it signs off on anything is the SEC adding a ninth conference game. Right now, each team only plays eight.

Scheduling partnership or not, the Ben Ten and the SEC are the two big dogs of college football. They have been calling the shots in terms College Football Playoff expansion models, and they have the power over the Big 12 and ACC. Still, Yormark trusts that they will do the right things for the sport.

“Well, I wouldn’t say they have complete decision-making,” he said. “They need to have meaningful consultation with us. Yes, they have the pen. But with that pen comes responsibility to do the right thing. It’s not written anywhere in the Memorandum of Understanding that they can take the CFP and create a format or make a decision that only benefits their two conferences. So, yes, they have the pen. And with that, again, comes the responsibility to lead and lead responsibly. And I’m hopeful that that’s what will happen.”

The changes that we have seen in college football throughout the past few years are monumental, and more are coming. With the Big Ten and SEC taking the lead, it will be interesting to see how the Big 12 approaches the next few years. Who knows, maybe an alliance with the ACC won't be such a bad idea down the road.