Big changes are coming to college football in the near future. From College Football Playoff expansion to scheduling partnerships, things could look very different in a few years. One change that has been discussed is an alliance between the Big Ten and SEC. The two teams are discussing a model that would give each team a non-conference game against an opponent from the other conference every season. It would be interesting to see, and it has people wondering if other conferences like the Big 12 and ACC will do something similar.

The Big 12 has been busy with spring meetings this weeks, and commissioner Brett Yormark was asked about the scheduling partnership between the Big Ten and SEC. Right now, it doesn't sound like the conference is working on anything similar.

“No. We’re fine. We love our out-of-conference schedule,” Brett Yormark said, according to an article from Front Office Sports. “We don’t necessarily have an alliance with any particular conference. We play them all.”

There is nothing offical between the Big Ten and SEC, but things seem to be trending in that direction. One thing that the Big Ten wants to see before it signs off on anything is the SEC adding a ninth conference game. Right now, each team only plays eight.

Article Continues Below
Related NCAA Football News
Notre Dame quarterbacks CJ Carr (12) and Kenny Minchey (8) warm up Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game
Marcus Freeman teases potential 2-QB system for Notre Dame footballScotty White ·
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks to media during Big 12 Women’s Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center.
Big 12 commish warns Big Ten, SEC to ‘lead responsibly’ in CFP talksTroy Finnegan ·
Featured image Arch Manning
Texas football’s Arch Manning called ‘2nd best QB’, draws Trevor Lawrence comparisonDylan Fine ·
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Fredrick Moore (3) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Michigan football joined by Ohio State in 4-star WR’s top 7Scotty White ·
Michigan tight ends coach Steve Casula, left, talks to quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) at warm up before the spring game at Michigan Stadium
Big Ten coach reveals biggest Bryce Underwood concernScotty White ·
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer is upset with officials after a Tide player was called for a personal foul during the second half against the Autumn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 28-14.
Alabama ignored by No. 4 CB despite connectionLorenzo J Reyna ·

Scheduling partnership or not, the Ben Ten and the SEC are the two big dogs of college football. They have been calling the shots in terms College Football Playoff expansion models, and they have the power over the Big 12 and ACC. Still, Yormark trusts that they will do the right things for the sport.

“Well, I wouldn’t say they have complete decision-making,” he said. “They need to have meaningful consultation with us. Yes, they have the pen. But with that pen comes responsibility to do the right thing. It’s not written anywhere in the Memorandum of Understanding that they can take the CFP and create a format or make a decision that only benefits their two conferences. So, yes, they have the pen. And with that, again, comes the responsibility to lead and lead responsibly. And I’m hopeful that that’s what will happen.”

The changes that we have seen in college football throughout the past few years are monumental, and more are coming. With the Big Ten and SEC taking the lead, it will be interesting to see how the Big 12 approaches the next few years. Who knows, maybe an alliance with the ACC won't be such a bad idea down the road.