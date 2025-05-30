These last few days, much has been made about what a 16-team College Football Playoff would look like and what the power conferences want to do. The Big Ten wants a 4-4-2-2-1-3 format with each conference guaranteeing a certain number of teams. The other format gaining traction recently is a 5+11 format for every conference champion, the highest-ranked Group of Six Champion, and then 11 at-large teams.

The Big Ten wants the guaranteed format, while the Big 12 and ACC want the format with conference champions only being guaranteed. The SEC seems to be caught in the middle. The ACC has been quieter, but the Big 12 wants the SEC and Big Ten to be more responsible in how they lead.

One of the more savvy commissioners in college sports, Brett Yormark, doubled down on the war of words in the media and said the entire Big 12 supports the 5+11 model for the College Football Playoff. He said, “It is fair, and it rewards performance.”