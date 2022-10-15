Lane Kiffin’s strong Alabama take will fire up Tennessee football fans

Lane Kiffin has his own game to worry about as Ole Miss football’s head coach. Kiffin’s squad will be taking on Auburn on Saturday, as they look to remain in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll. But Kiffin also has ties to the biggest game of the weekend, a clash between the no. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide and the no. 6 Tennessee Volunteers.

A former head coach at Tennessee back in 2009- and offensive coordinator at Alabama from 2014 to 2016, one would expect the man to have a dog in the fight. Well, he does, but apparently the decision wasn’t exactly a difficult one for Lane Kiffin.

ESPN’s College Gameday briefly interviewed Kiffin and he revealed a strong take that will make Tennessee Volunteers fans hyped, per The Athletic College Football.

Lane Kiffin said that he obviously knew that the Tennessee Volunteers football team was playing the Crimson Tide. That’s when the Ole Miss head coach unloaded his strong take on the Gameday crew. Kiffin said, “Let’s both beat the state of Alabama today. Go Vols.”

That’s a bold statement from Lane Kiffin- and one that will certainly anger Alabama fans. The Rebels are playing Auburn, a school located in the same state as the Crimson Tide’s campus.

Whether it’s love for the Tennessee Volunteers or anger about the way his stint with Alabama football ended, Lane Kiffin made it clear which result he is hoping for from the huge SEC clash.

While fans will be excited about the Tennessee game vs. the Crimson Tide, another game is about to be circled on the dates of every fan.

Ole Miss football vs. Alabama, scheduled for November 12. Lane Kiffin will get a chance to take on the Crimson Tide.