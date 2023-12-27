Joe Milton opts out of the Citrus Bowl.

The opt-outs across college football are at an all-time high, and it's no surprise as a lot of players have entered the transfer portal and others are focused on the 2024 NFL Draft. One recent opt-out is Tennessee starting quarterback Joe Milton, who announced his decision on an Instagram post. Milton won't be playing at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, which means Nico Iamaleava will make his first career start for the Tennessee football program.

“I'm going to miss it all. Playing in the NFL has always been my dream since I was 4 years old. Now it's time to turn those dreams into reality as I begin preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft. Thanks Vol Nation for everything.”

Joe Milton announces he is going to focus on the 2024 NFL Draft and will not play in the bowl game.🍊 pic.twitter.com/WCVcTOQq7Q — More Important Issues (@More_Issues) December 27, 2023

Joe Milton finishes his final season with 2,814 yards passing and 20 touchdowns with five interceptions and another seven rushing scores. Milton's performance at the Orange Bowl last year built a ton of momentum coming into this season. He threw for 251 yards with three scores as the Tennessee football program defeated Clemson, 31-14.

Now, there's a chance that Nico Iamaleava can do the same thing, although it might be tough against a stiff Iowa defense that has caused a lot of problems this year to opponents. Iamaleava was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 QB in the Class of 2023, so there is a ton of potential. Now Tennessee fans will get to see him in live action in his first start, although he made some brief appearances this year, throwing one touchdown against Connecticut on November 4.

Milton will prepare for the NFL Draft, and the Iowa-Tennessee matchup in the Citrus Bowl will be fun to watch as Iamaleava makes his first start.