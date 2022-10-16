Tennessee Football asks for goalposts cash after Alabama win

The Volunteers had themselves one of the best days in Tennessee Football history when, in a move very few fans saw coming, the team pulled off a hugely surprising victory over the third-ranked team in the nation, the Alabama Crimson Tide, by a score of 49-52. The win marked Tenessee’s first victory over Alabama since 2006, vaulted the Vols into the third spot on the AP Poll, and, most crucially of all, resulted in an absolutely incredible post-game celebration, where fans charged the field, took down the goalposts, and deposited them in the Tennessee River.

Fortunately, that moment will live on forever in the hearts of SEC-based football fans. Unfortunately, Tennessee can’t technically play their next game, a seeming gimme against the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks, until they have new posts put up, which means they need to procure said posts and pay for them.

Enter the school’s Comms department, who came up with a creative plea for cash in one of the more unique donation requests you will see on social media.

Y'all remember how we tore the goalposts down, hauled em out of Neyland and dumped em in the Tennessee River? Yeah that was awesome. Anywho, turns out that in order to play next week's game, we need goalposts on our field. Could y'all help us out? 🙏 https://t.co/NSMoL3SzPX — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 16, 2022

Linking to a section of the Volstarter website that includes potential philanthropic gifts worth $16, the number of seasons since Vols beat Alabama, for $52.49, the final score of the breathtaking game, more traditional totals like $25, $100, $250, a$500, and, most interestingly of all, $1,019.15, the capacity of the sold-out Neyland Stadium.

Will it work? Will proud former Volunteers of all ages open up their wallets and checkbooks to help the school they love to pay for some new posts? Or will the school have to cover the tab with increased tuition for the kids? Based on the value of the win, one would assume they would be just fine.