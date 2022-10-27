Tennessee football star safety Jaylen McCollough hasn’t played in the last two games after getting arrested in early October for punching a man at his apartment complex on campus. It appears he’s still going to remain out for this weekend’s matchup with Kentucky, but there is new evidence that could be good news for his status moving forward with the Volunteers.

Via Outkick:

“McCollough was charged with aggravated assault because the plaintiff, Zion Spencer, told police that McCollough punched him and pushed him down a flight of stairs after Spencer accidentally entered the wrong apartment.”

“The filed motions note that Jaylen McCollough feared for his well being and was under the impression that Spencer broke into the apartment. McCollough and his roommate Warren Burrell (also a Tennessee football defensive back) asked Spencer to leave the apartment numerous times. After Spencer backed up just outside the door, it’s alleged that Spencer tried to re-enter the apartment, which is when McCollough punched him one time.”

“According to the motion, Spencer told police he’d been drinking that day and was holding a bottle of vodka while giving police his statement.”

“After Knoxville police arrived at the scene, McCollough did not answer any questions, choosing to give a statement to police a few days later.”

The Tennessee board has given McCollough the green light to play again, but it’s up to head coach Josh Heupel to make the final decision. It’s clear the plaintiff, Zion Spencer, isn’t totally solid with his story. Spencer was also drinking all day before the incident happened.

McCollough has been practicing with Tennessee football all week, therefore he could return soon. When he was arrested, McCollough ranked fourth on the team with 23 tackles.