Tennessee gets massive news on ‘dominant’ USC transfer for 2022 season

The Tennessee Volunteers have received a key boost on offense just in time for their season opener against Ball State next week.

As noted by 247Sports’ Patrick Brown, Bru McCoy will be eligible to feature for the Volunteers this season after his NCAA waiver was approved on Friday.

After spending several years at USC, McCoy entered the transfer portal in January. He took a visit to Tennessee in March, and after further discussions with team officials, he elected to commit to the program in May.

McCoy’s eligibility for the 2022 campaign was up in the air for months. This came as he did transfer to Texas in 2019 and wound up taking part in its spring practice. Ultimately, he later transferred back to USC in June.

As McCoy’s eligibility status for this season dragged out, USC released a statement earlier this week noting that it has not “objected to him being made immediately eligible to play at Tennessee” and that the matter was in the hands of the NCAA.

McCoy did not play in a single game this past year following a felony domestic violence arrest in July 2021. He was immediately barred from featuring in any team activities, although the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced a month later that it declined to file any criminal charges against him due to insufficient evidence.

USC also conducted its own review into McCoy’s arrest, but in the end, the program never reinstated the wideout to play in the 2021 campaign.

Now, McCoy is set to be a focal point in the Hendon Hooker-led Volunteers offense. He has been taking part in practices as of late, so there may not be any rust concerns for him come Tennessee’s opening game of the season next week.