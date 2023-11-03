Tennessee State University alumna Brandy Tate is leading the charge in ESPN First Take's appearances at Savannah State & Winston-Salem State.

As ESPN First Take is set to do back-to-back live shows at Savannah State University and Winston-Salem State University, Brandy Tate is set to lead the charge. Tate is the director of First Take and a Tennessee State University alumna who's been with ESPN for years as a director.

Tate spoke about the significance of First Take going on their HBCU Homecoming tour in a release from ESPN Press Room obtained by HBCU Pulse. She spoke about Stephen A. Smith's stature in the sports media business and First Take's dedication to showing love to all HBCUs.

“Stephen A. is one the most prominent faces of HBCUs and because of what he has achieved, he has set a great example for what others can achieve. First Take’s dedication to bring a spotlight on HBCUs is immeasurable. Normally only big schools get a lot of hype and love, but First Take is a game changer in the way we are disrupting the game and creating a path for HBCUs and their alums. If we keep shining that light, I only expect greater things to come.”

She also gave a sneak peek into what to expect next week in the two HBCU live shows and an ongoing debate behind the scenes about whether Savannah State or Winston-Salem are the best HBCUs.

“We know how much WSSU means to Stephen A., who proudly represents his alma mater every chance he gets. We want to show the audience that bond. We hope that everyone can get a better understanding of what HBCUs mean to us and the opportunities that they provide to communities and individuals. This is our first time visiting SSU, and we hope to showcase HBCU culture but also give the audience a deeper look into “Club Shay-Shay” and who he is. The debate has been brewing behind the scenes of whose school is the best HBCU and I must remind them that it’s Tennessee State University!”

The ESPN First Take crew will be live from Savannah State on November 6th and Winston-Salem State on November 7th.