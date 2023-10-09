Tennessee State got a big out-of-conference win over a struggling Kenessaw State 27-20 on Saturday. The Tigers took an early lead and maintained it throughout the game, improving their season record to 3-2 while Kennesaw State fell to 1-5.

The Tigers' ground attack was led by Jordan Gant, who finished the game with an impressive 105 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Quarterback Draylen Ellis also contributed 13 yards on the ground. Da'Shon Davis made his presence felt with three catches for 59 yards, showcasing his receiving skills.

Defensively, Jeremiah Josephs spearheaded the Tennessee State effort with seven tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception. Terrell Allen and Eriq George were also instrumental, combining for 13 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

Tennessee State dominated the turnover battle, forcing one turnover while protecting the ball effectively. The Tigers' defense held Kennesaw State to 261 total yards, with stout performances against both the run and the pass. They allowed only 117 rushing yards and 144 passing yards, collecting four sacks and eight tackles for loss.

In the red zone, Tennessee State capitalized on all three of their visits, converting each into touchdowns. This efficiency played a crucial role in securing the win.

The game unfolded in an exciting manner, with Tennessee State taking an early 10-0 lead, only to be matched by Kennesaw State at 10-10. However, the Tigers responded with a 41-yard field goal just before halftime, reclaiming the lead at 13-10. Tennessee State continued to extend their advantage, ultimately prevailing with a final score of 27-20.

Tennessee State outgaining Kennesaw State with 301 total yards compared to the Owls 261, and the Tigers won the turnover battle with one interception. The Tigers' defense limited Kennesaw State's offensive production. Monroe Beard III led the defense with 14 tackles.

Looking ahead, Tennessee State will be back at home Saturday, hosting Norfolk State for their homecoming game at 6 PM EST.