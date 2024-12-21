Only a week after then-interim president of Tennessee State University Dr. Ronald Johnson resigned, the university has found his replacement. The Tennessee State University Board of Trustees has appointed Dwayne Tucker as interim president. Tucker is an alumnus of Tennessee State. He was appointed during a special meeting on December 13. As a testament to his commitment to his alma mater, Tucker, a former board member, has resigned to assume this position without pay.

“I am both honored and humbled by this appointment,” said Tucker. “As a proud TSU alum, I care deeply about securing the strongest possible future for my alma mater and for the students who entrust us with their education. This is why I have served all along. We have serious and important work to do, and I look forward to joining the board in doing that work transparently and with integrity. It’s the TSU way.”

Dr. Johnson’s abrupt resignation came as tension continued to rise surrounding the university’s financial issues. His resignation took effect last Friday. Chrishonda O'Quinn, President of the Student Government Association, immediately expressed her excitement in collaborating with Tucker.

“I am confident that Interim President Tucker’s deep understanding of the university’s culture and history will enable him to make a meaningful impact during his six-month tenure,” O’Quinn stated.

“The leadership and administrative transitions that our students have navigated this semester alone have been incredibly challenging for them. With Interim President Tucker officially being seated in the role, I am hopeful that we can strengthen student morale and overall experience, advocate more effectively for state support and accountability, and enhance the university’s reputation and brand,” she said.

Tucker has built an extensive resume before taking on this role as interim president. Tucker served as the CEO of LEAD Public Schools, a group that runs six public charter schools in the Metro Nashville area. Throughout his career, he has worked in several industries, including financial services and transportation, where he held important roles, including CEO, chief administrative officer, and chief human resource officer at First Data and Northwest Airlines.

The board and other Tennessee State faculty members are confident in Tucker’s ability to serve as interim president. The university is still on the hunt for a permanent president while also continuing to tackle its financial issues.