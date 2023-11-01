Tennessee State University recently announced the launch of a new strategic plan for its athletics program called "Tigers Forward."

Tennessee State University has recently announced the launch of a new strategic plan for its athletics program, known as “Tigers Forward.” The plan, as outlined in a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse, aims to redefine TSU Athletics within the realm of college sports by setting ambitious goals and implementing intentional strategies.

Aligned with the institution's core mission of “Think, Work, Serve,” the strategic plan emphasizes the integral role of athletics in fostering comprehensive student development, advancing educational triumph, and cultivating a sense of community. The plan further reinforces TSU's commitment to delivering a transformative educational experience that aligns with the core values of Communication, Trust, Respect, and Performance.

Tigers Athletic Director Dr. Mikki Allen spoke glowingly of the strategic plan, saying, “We proudly present “Tigers Forward” a strategic blueprint that embodies our steadfast dedication to progress, excellence, and the indomitable Tiger spirit. By embracing innovation and leveraging our storied history, we are poised to achieve unprecedented heights while remaining rooted in our origins. This plan lays the groundwork for a future in which our student-athletes excel academically, athletically, and personally.”

One of the key priorities of the strategic plan is to foster innovation, creativity, and forward-thinking approaches to enhance athletic programs and elevate the student-athlete experience. This commitment is underpinned by a focus on talent acquisition, agility, and resource versatility, all aimed at enhancing athletic offerings and optimizing pathways to success.

The strategic plan of TSU Athletics goes beyond sports. It focuses on academic and competitive excellence to improve the student-athlete experience. This fosters personal growth, leadership skills, and lasting connections. The plan's achievements will deepen alumni engagement, cultivate institutional pride, and expand the reach of the TSU brand in college athletics.

The unveiling of the Tigers Forward strategic plan comes at a crucial time for the athletic program. Led by head coach Eddie George, the football team has achieved its first winning season since 2017 and is on the brink of securing a spot in the FCS Playoffs. Additionally, the institution made headlines this summer by establishing a hockey team, making it the first HBCU in history to do so.