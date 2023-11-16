Tennessee State University has partnered with nine other universities to promote the value of a public, four-year state university education.

Tennessee State has joined the other nine public universities in Tennessee to spearhead a campaign meant to increase awareness of the benefits of a four-year degree in the state, per a report by the Lewis Herald. The campaign, called “For The Future”. is meant to span multiple years and involve community stakeholders across all 95 counties in the state.

Alongside Tennessee State University, the other participating institutions are:

Austin Peay State University

East Tennessee State University

Middle Tennessee State University

Tennessee Technological University

University of Tennessee, Chattanooga

Univ. of Tennessee Health Science Center

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

University of Tennessee, Martin

University of Tennessee, Southern

University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd said of the new campaign, “From Memphis to Mountain City, one of the hallmarks of Tennessee has always been our strong higher-education system, and this is an investment in our state. The goal of this alliance is to share that strength with everyone in the Volunteer State. From business owners to young adults, we want people to know the value of a degree from a public university in Tennessee.”

The campaign will use paid (advertising) and earned media, along with digital media outlets and community meetings, to spread the campaign's message. The campaign aims to show prospective students the vital role that public universities in the state play in workforce development. They train professionals in high-demand fields like nursing, medicine, engineering, and education.

The campaign will strongly emphasize how education leads to economic growth and that graduates of four-year public universities in Tennessee typically earn higher salaries and have better health outcomes compared to high school diploma holders.

The campaign will also promote financial pathways to pay for college and be debt-free after graduation such as Tennessee's HOPE program.