Tennessee comes in looking to climb the SEC standings as they face Arkansas. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Tennessee-Arkansas prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Tennessee comes into the game sitting at 17-6 on the year and 7-3 in conference play. They started the year just 4-3, with three losses in a row, falling to Purdue, Kansas, and North Carolina. Since then, thye have lost just three games. The first loss in conference play was on the road, falling by five to Mississippi State. They would then win the next four before falling by four to South Carolina. Tennessee then beat Kentucky and LSU in back-to-back games before falling last time out. Tennesssee went through a long scoreless streak in the last game against Texas A&M. They went nearly eight minutes between the end of the first half and the first part of the second half without scoring a point. The result was an 85-69 loss.

Meanwhile, Arkansas comes into the game sitting at 12-11 on the year, and 3-7 in SEC play. That places them in 12th in the SEC. Still, they have won two of their last three wins. Their first win in conference play was over Texas A&M, and then, three games ago, beat Missouri on the road. They would then fall to LSU, before facing Georgia last time out. Arkansas had a lead at the half, but the game would see multiple lead changes in the last ten minutes of the second half. The result would be a 78-75 Arkansas victory.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Tennessee-Arkansas Odds

Tennessee: -9.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -450

Arkansas: +9.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +340

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee comes in ranked seventh in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are ranked 14th in adjusted offensive efficiency and seventh in adjusted defensive efficiency. Tennessee ranks 40th in the nation in points per game this year but sits 13th in assists-to-made field goal ratio and 11th in assist-to-turnover ratio. Dalton Knecht comes in leading the offense this year. He comes in with 20.3 points per game this year while shooting 47.7 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, Jonas Aidoo comes in with 11.3 points per game and is shooting great this year. He is shooting 51.6 percent from the field this year. Tennessee also has Zakai Zeigler, who comes in with 11.0 points per game but leads the team with 5.6 assists per game this year.

Tennessee has been solid on the glass, sitting 37th in the nation in rebounding. They are top 50 in the nation in offensive rebounding and defensive rebounding but are 201st in defensive rebounding rates this year. Jonas Aidoo leads the way here. He comes in with 7.3 rebounds per game this year. Further, Josiah-Jordan James comes in with 6.3 rebounds per game, while also adding 9.0 points per game of his own.

Tennessee is 64th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting eighth in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Zackai Zeigler comes in with 2.0 steals per game this year, while James comes in with 1.3 steals per game. Tennesssee has 8.0 steals per game, while just turning over the ball 10.2 times per game before.

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas ranks 117th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 133rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 121st in adjusted offensive efficiency this year. Arkansas comes in 92nd in the nation in points per game this year. They are also 205th in the nation in effective field goal percentage this year. Tramon Mark comes in leading the offense. He has 17.6 points per game this year and is shooting 51.4 percent from the field. He is by far the leading scorer on the team, with Khalif Battle sitting second. The battle has just 10.2 points per game this year and is shooting just 34.8 percent from the field.

Arkansas ranks 143rd in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They rank 145th in the nation in defensive rebounding rates, while 282nd in offensive rebounding rates this year. Trevon Brazile leads the way here. He comes in with 6.5 rebounds per game this year. Still, he has not played since January 24th against Ole Miss. This would lead to Tramon Mark being the top rebounder among the active players, with his 4.1 rebounds per game.

Arkansas sits 311th in the nation in opponent points per game, but they are 132nd in opponent effective field goal percentage this year. Mark has been solid on defense this year, coming in with 1.2 steals per game this year, while also having .8 blocks per game this year. Still, Arkansas has just 5.7 steals per game this year, while turning over the ball 12.0 times per game on the season.

Final Tennessee-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

Tennessee has covered in four of their last seven games overall, but just once in the last three on the road. Still, Arkansas has covered just twice in their last ten games. Further, they have covered just five times all year long. Tennessee is better in all aspects of the game than Arkansas. While the offense is not one of the tops in the nation, they will be able to score plenty against a poor Arkansas defense. Take Tennessee in this one.

Final Tennessee-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -9.5 (-104)